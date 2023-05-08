Postseason tournament paths are set for the Southeast District’s 2023 varsity baseball teams.
The top seeds went to Washington Court House (16-1) in Division II, Fairland in Division III (15-3), and Whiteoak (19-1) in Division IV.
Postseason tournament paths are set for the Southeast District’s 2023 varsity baseball teams.
The top seeds went to Washington Court House (16-1) in Division II, Fairland in Division III (15-3), and Whiteoak (19-1) in Division IV.
In Division II, the sixth-seeded Waverly Tigers (14-6) will start the postseason at home and will take on the 11th-seeded Warren Warriors (9-8) on Monday, May 15 at 5 p.m. The sectional final for that bracket will be played on Wednesday, May 17 at 5 p.m. against a team and location to be determined by Monday's games. The district semifinal game for that bracket is listed for Monday, May 22 at Ohio University's Wren Stadium at approximately 6 p.m. The district final will be played on Wednesday, May 24 at approximately 6 p.m. at Wren Stadium.
In Division III, the 20th-seeded Piketon Redstreaks (6-14) will begin play at home on Tuesday, May 16 at 5 p.m. against the 29th-seeded West Union Dragons (1-10). The winner of that game will advance to the sectional final at Valley against the fifth-seeded Indians (12-4) on Thursday, May 18 at 5 p.m. The district semifinal is set for Tuesday, May 23 at VA Memorial Stadium at approximately 6 p.m. The district final will be played on Thursday, May 25 at VA Memorial Stadium at 6 p.m.
In Division IV, the 16th-seeded Eastern Pike Eagles (5-15) will begin play at home and face the 17th-seeded Manchester Greyhounds (5-10) at 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 13. The winner of that game will advance to play at Whiteoak against the top-seeded Wildcats (19-1) on Tuesday, May 16 at 5 p.m. The district semifinal for that bracket is set for Saturday, May 20 at 11 a.m. The district final will be played on Monday, May 22 at 4 p.m.
Also in Division IV, the 19th-seeded Western Indians (4-13) will travel to play the 14th-seeded Federal Hocking Lancers (6-10) on Saturday, May 13 at 12 p.m. The winner of that game advances to third-seeded South Webster (13-8) on Tuesday, May 16 at 5 p.m. The district semifinal is set for Saturday, May 20 at VA Memorial Stadium. It will be the fourth game of the day. The first begins at 11 a.m. The district final for that bracket is scheduled for Monday, May 22 at 7 p.m. at VA Memorial Stadium.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.