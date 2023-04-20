With a lot of youth and a little experience, the Waverly Tigers have continued their undefeated roll through the boys varsity tennis season.
The Tigers stood at 4-0 overall when the Sciotoville East Tartans came to visit on Tuesday, April 4.
Waverly cruised through all of the individual matches to defeat the Tartans 5-0. For WHS, No. 1 and No. 2 singles were handled by Cam McKenzie and Sam Walsh, respectively. They both won 6-0, 6-0. Micah Lehew played No. 3 singles and won 6-2, 6-3.
The doubles matches were a similar story. Carter Carroll and Thalin Hurt won the No. 1 match 6-0, 6-1. Seth Thompson and Cade Carroll took the No. 2 match and won 6-1, 6-0.
That victory saw the Tigers improve their record of to 5-0.
On Wednesday, April 5, the Tigers traveled to Chillicothe and came away with a 4-1 triumph.
Caden Nibert played the No. 1 singles slot and won 6-1, 6-3.
"Caden played really well tonight," Waverly coach Matt Morrison said. "That’s a quality opponent who is extremely athletic and fast. He was also undefeated until tonight. Caden is hitting his stride, serving well, and making good decisions too."
Cam McKenzie took the No. 2 spot and had a victory of 6-2, 6-4.
"Cam also had a quality win," Morrison said. "His opponent had a great serve but Cam controlled most of the action once he started reading it better. He used variety well, made good decisions, and kept his opponent off guard."
Mika Koecher won No. 3 singles by walkover, according to Morrison.
The doubles teams had more of a challenge. It took three sets for the No. 1 duo of Cade Carroll and Sam Walsh to prevail 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.
"That was Sam and Cade’s first time playing together," Morrison said. "It was a roller coaster match (with) lots of momentum swings, but we were able to come out on top against a solid, very consistent team."
The No. 2 team of Carter Carroll and Thalin Hurt lost 2-6, 6-7 (4).
Morrison said it was a good overall team win as the Tigers moved to 6-0.
Coming back home to battle the Unioto Shermans on Thursday, April 6, the Tigers faced a test, which they passed with a 3-2 triumph.
In No. 1 singles, Caden Nibert rolled 6-1, 6-2. In No. 2 singles, Cam McKenzie had a similar match, securing the victory 6-2, 6-3. In No. 3 singles, Sam Walsh won 7-5, 6-1.
"Our singles continue to roll," Morrison said. "I like watching how our guys play ... very well rounded and can use different spins and strategies to disrupt their opponents' games."
In doubles, both teams had to fight through three set matches that they ultimately lost. In No. 1 doubles, Mika Koecher and Cade Carroll fell, 6-3, 3-6, 2-6. In No. 2 doubles, Carter Carroll and Thalin Hurt were defeated 6-2, 3-6, 6-7.
"Even though doubles both lost tonight, I was proud of the fight they showed, and I feel like they both got better," Morrison said.
Morrison also stated that it was a good win for his Tigers, adding, "Unioto has a solid team this year. You can tell they’ve put in some serious time since last year."
With that victory, the Tigers moved to 7-0.
The next challenge came when the Minford Falcons arrived at Waverly's tennis courts on Monday, April 10.
Ultimately, the Tigers were triumphant, taking the match 4-1.
Morrison said it was another big win since both teams were unbeaten in Southern Ohio Conference (SOC) play. The victory puts the Tigers at the top of the league standings alone.
In singles, Caden Nibert had the toughest battle in the No. 1 slot, but still handled it 6-3, 6-3. Cam McKenzie cruised through his first set in No. 2 singles, 6-0, and then took the second set 6-3. Sam Walsh won his No. 3 singles match 6-2, 6-3.
"Big singles wins for Caden, Cam and Sam — they all took care of business, which makes it nice if you can win the singles obviously. "They’re unbeaten so far so that’s good to see," Morrison said, who explained that all three singles players were mostly doubles players last season.
In doubles, the No. 1 tandem of Cade Carroll and Mika Koecher suffered the lone loss, 1-6, 3-6. In the No. 2 match, Carter Carroll and Thalin Hurt won 6-1, 7-5.
"Our doubles guys are either brand new to the sport or playing up from their spot last year," Morrison said.
"Carter and Thalin did well tonight at No. 2 doubles. They’ve lost some close ones versus Chillicothe and Unioto and those experiences paid off tonight. They’re learning."
With that victory, the Tigers improved to 8-0 overall.
"This team is learning as they go," Morrison said. "When you lose the best player in this area ever in Penn (Morrison), half of your No. 1 doubles team that was dominant in Waylon (Lamerson) and a great athlete in (Mark) Stulley, it was a bit unsettling. But the guys have done well and hopefully we continue."
On Wednesday, April 12, the Tigers faced another Scioto County team on their home court, downing the Portsmouth Trojans 4-1, which pushed Waverly's record to 9-0.
In singles, Caden Nibert and Sam Walsh both won their No. 1 and No. 2 singles matches by scores of 6-0, 6-0. The No. 1 doubles team of Cade Carroll and Mika Koecher matched them, 6-0, 6-0.
Micah Lehew played the No. 3 singles contest and lost 1-6, 1-6. Seth Thompson and Thalin Hurt won the No. 2 doubles match, 6-2, 6-4.
On Thursday, April 13, the Tigers traveled to Portsmouth West and came away with a 5-0 conquest.
Caden Nibert (No. 1) and Sam Walsh (No. 3) won their matches by scores of 6-0, 6-0. Cam McKenzie played No. 2 and faced more of a challenge, winning 6-2, 6-3.
The No. 1 doubles duo of Cade Carroll and Mika Koecher had the most challenging match of the night but still won it, overcoming a rough first set, 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5). The No. 2 doubles team of Thalin Hurt and Carter Carroll took their match 6-2, 6-2.
Those results moved the Tigers to 10-0 on the year.
On Tuesday, April 18, the Tigers returned to their home court and defeated the visiting Valley Indians 5-0.
In singles, Nibert took the No. 1 slot and won 6-0, 6-1, and Sam Walsh did the same with matching scores in No. 3 singles. Cam McKenzie handled No. 2 singles, taking it 6-0, 6-2.
In doubles, Cade Carroll and Mika Koecher won the No. 1 match 6-2, 6-1. The No. 2 match belonged to Seth Thompson and Carter Carroll, which they won 6-1, 6-4.
The Waverly Tigers stood at 11-0 as they faced another test with the visiting Ironton Tigers on Wednesday, April 19. The Pike County Tigers claimed the victory, defeating Ironton 4-1.
Morrison said he was proud of the guys, adding, "We are young, and the guys who have returned are new to the spots they’re playing. So we wondered what we would be as a team. It hasn’t been pretty at times, but we are finding a way and getting better.
He continued, "Ironton had beaten some SOC teams that we play by the same exact scores we had beaten them, and they were solid and athletic. This may have been our best win of the season so far.
All three singles guys won their matches.
"Our singles keep rolling," Morrison said. "Our starting singles players still have yet to lose a match all year."
In No. 1 singles, Caden Nibert won 6-0, 6-0.
"Caden takes his opponent out of the match with just some nice powerful shots. When he gets on a roll, it makes it tough for an opponent to get anything going," Morrison said. "He played net really well tonight and served a better, higher percentage, and it set him up to take charge and play some power tennis, which he wants to play."
In No. 2 singles, Cam McKenzie netted a victory of 6-2, 6-3.
"Cam played great attacking tennis tonight. The Ironton player had very good technique and hit a nice ball, but Cam takes balls that aren’t hit deep and makes his opponent play, while getting attacked at the net," Morrison said. "Cam uses different spins and can be very frustrating to play against. I’ve never had a player jump from playing the No. 2 doubles spot clear up to No. 2 singles and do it as well as he is."
In No. 3 singles, Sam Walsh faced the biggest challenge, but pulled it out 6-3, 4-6, 10-7 (match tiebreak).
"Sam had a rough one tonight … got in the hole early, down 1-3 and then rolled to 6-3 in the first set. But he dug himself a hole again 0-3 and got back to 4-5 before losing the second set 4-6," Morrison said.
"Then because the overall match had been decided they played a 10 point tiebreak … he served well and played the net well to take it 10-7. Sam has won all his matches easily thus far, so it was nice to see him in a battle and pull it out."
In No. 1 doubles, Cade Carroll and Mika Koecher won 7-6 (5), 6-4.
"Mika (Koecher) and Cade (Carroll) played maybe their best match of the year, and we needed it tonight," said Morrison.
"We’ve struggled to play well together at the same time, but tonight they pieced together good stuff when they needed it and won a tough one in two close sets."
Carter Carroll and Thalin Hurt won 2-6, 0-6.
Those results saw Waverly improve to 12-0 overall.
The Tigers wrapped up the week by taking on Wheelersburg at home on Thursday, April 20, taking a 4-1 triumph.
In singles, No. 1 player Caden Nibert was the only player to drop a set, cruising to a 6-0, 6-1 win. No. 2 and No. 3 singles players Cam McKenzie and Sam Walsh rolled 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, the No. 1 duo of Cade Carroll and Mika Koecher won 6-1, 6-0. The lone loss went to Thalin Hurt and Carter Carroll, who fell 4-6, 6-7 (5).
Waverly stands at 13-0 overall and will travel to Minford Monday.
