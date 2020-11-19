For the Waverly Tigers, three athletes were recently named Southern Ohio Conference Division II honorees.
First Team All-SOC II honors went to juniors Caleb Boyer and Aaron Haynes, while Second Team All-SOC II recognition went to junior Keagan Smith. Waverly finished fifth overall in the SOC II standings.
Leading the way in the SOC II awards were the league-champion Pirates, who played their way all the way to the Division III state semifinal where they fell to top-ranked Cincinnati Mariemont 5-0. Mariemont advanced to the state championship and won it by defeating Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 4-1.
Wheelersburg's Aaron Jolly was SOC II Offensive Player of the Year, while his teammate, Eric Green, was SOC II Defensive Player of the Year. Wheelersburg's Jon Estep was SOC II Coach of the Year. Jolly and Green were First Team All-SOC selections, along with Logan Davis, Lane Jordan, Jacob Saxby, Braxton Sammons, Preslee Etterling and Max Hagans. Second Team selections for the Pirates included Carter McCorkle, Aidan Wright and Josh Boggs.
For the second-place South Webster Jeeps, First Team SOC II selections were Trae Zimmerman, Tristan Robinson, Aiden Andrews, Jaren Lower and Connor Bender, while Second Team SOC II honorees were Stephen Smith, Brody Boggs, and Zander Rawlins.
For the third-place Minford Falcons, First Team SOC II awards were given to Caden Banks, Skyler Knore, Zane Miller and Adam Crank, while Jacob Lewis and Tyler Borders achieved Second Team SOC II.
For the fourth-place Northwest Mohawks, First Team All-SOC II awards went to Brycen Carver, Dylan DeHart, and Jay Jenkins, while Logan Shepherd and Levi Bruch were named Second Team SOC II.
For the sixth-place Portsmouth West Senators, Caleb Hazelbaker was named First Team SOC II, while Maverick Stone and Austin Throckmorton were tabbed Second Team SOC II.
In Division I of the Southern Ohio Conference, league-champion Ironton St. Joseph led the way in post-season awards. Bryce Balestra was named SOC I Offensive Player of the Year, while teammate Jimmy Mahlmeister was tabbed SOC I Defensive Player of the Year. Ironton St. Joseph's Mike Balestra was named SOC I Coach of the Year.
First Team SOC I selections included: Ironton St. Joseph Flyers - Bryce Balestra, J. C. Damron, Jared Johnson, Jimmy Mahlmeister, Jackson Rowe, Max Weber, Michael Mahlmeister and Matthew Sheridan; Valley Indians - Austin Sommers, A.J. Johnson, Bryce Smart, J.R. Holbrook and Hunter Edwards; New Boston Glenwood Tigers - Tanner Voiers, Kyle Sexton, Dalton Jackson and Austin Gosselin; Clay Panthers - Shaden Malone, Clay Cottle and Jaymes Jones.
Second Team SOC I selections included: Ironton St. Joseph Flyers - Will Whaley, Zachary Johnson and Bryson Burcham; Valley Indians - Jared Gahm, Wesley Holbrook, and Colt Buckle; New Boston Glenwood Tigers - Brady Voiers and Preston Jackson; Clay Panthers - Jaden Jessee and Nate Penn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.