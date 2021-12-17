Winning two out of three varsity girls basketball games was the order of the week for the Western Lady Indians.
The following sections include more details about those games.
Dec. 11 @ Manchester
Picking up a non-league win at Manchester was part of a super Saturday sweep for Western, as the junior varsity and varsity boys both won in the tripleheader as well.
For the Lady Indians, their third quarter outpouring of 19 points was enough to turn a five-point deficit into a three-point lead of 31-28. Western continued the strong effort in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Lady Greyhounds 11-4 to complete the 42-34 win.
Western was led in scoring by senior Chloe Beekman, who provided 17 points. Jordyn Rittenhouse followed with 10 points.
WHS — 5 7 19 11 — 42
MHS — 6 11 11 4 — 34
WESTERN (42) — Breleigh Tackett 1 0 0-1 2, Jordyn Rittenhouse 1 1 5-7 10, Kerrigan Marhoover 0 0 0-0 0, Taylor Grooms 0 1 1-3 4, Alyssa Marhoover 1 0 0-0 2, Chloe Beekman 4 1 6-7 17, Kenzi Ferneau 1 1 2-2 7, TOTALS 8 4 14-20 42.
MANCHESTER (34) — Kleigh Metchell 2 0 2-4 5, Harley Rideout 2 0 2-3 6, Ashleigh Dean 0 0 0-0 0, Maddie Dunn 3 0 1-2 7, Taylor Rideout 3 1 0-0 9, Jaden Breeze 0 0 0-0 0, Jaela Horner 3 0 0-0 6, TOTALS 13 1 5-9 34.
Dec. 13 @ Symmes
Valley
Getting back into league action, Western headed to Lawrence County Monday evening, suffering a 62-52 defeat to the hosting Symmes Valley Lady Vikings.
The game was close throughout, but Western couldn’t quite keep pace with the scoring from the Vikings.
Symmes Valley led 12-9 after the opening quarter and 31-25 at the half. At the end of the third, the Lady Vikings remained ahead by five, 45-40. They closed the win by outscoring Western 17-12 in the final frame, 62-52.
Western’s Kenzi Ferneau scored a game-high 22 points in the loss, followed by Jordyn Rittenhouse, who had 17. Kylee Thompson led the Lady Vikings with 21 points, followed by Desiree Simpson with 13.
WHS — 9 16 15 12 — 52
SVHS — 12 19 14 17 — 62
WESTERN (52) — Breleigh Tackett 0 0 2-3 2, Jordyn Rittenhouse 2 3 4-7 17, Kerrigan Marhoover 0 0 1-2 1, Taylor Grooms 1 1 1-2 6, Alyssa Marhoover 1 0 0-0 2, Chloe Beekman 1 0 0-0 2, Kenzi Ferneau 7 1 5-5 22, TOTALS 12 5 13-19 52.
SYMMES VALLEY (62) — Jenna Malone 4 0 4-4 12, Jordan Ellison 5 1 0-0 13, Desiree Simpson 3 2 1-4 13, Kylee Thompson 6 3 0-0 21, Hailee Gordon 1 0 0-0 2, Enola Cade 0 0 1-2 1, TOTALS 19 6 6-10 62.
Dec. 16 vs. Clay
Getting off to a dominant start, Western shot past Clay 56-17 Thursday night behind a 29-point effort in the opening quarter.
Kenzi Ferneau led Western’s attack in that quarter, scoring 11 with three triples. Jordyn Rittenhouse added 10 more points. Taylor Grooms got into the scoring column with a pair of buckets, while Breleigh Tackett and Alssya Marhoover each had one.
By the time the game came to an end, every available player had logged minutes on the floor, except Emma Henderson who is out with an injury.
Ferneau led the scoring charge with 24 points, including seven three-pointers, while Rittenhouse added 16 points with three triples.
Western will travel to Sciotoville East on Monday evening.
WHS — 29 2 17 8 — 56
WESTERN (56) — Breleigh Tackett 1 0 0-0 2, Sophie Rhoades 0 0 0-0 0, Jordyn Rittenhouse 3 3 1-1 16, Kerrigan Marhoover 0 0 1-2 1, Taylor Grooms 2 0 0-0 4, Alyssa Marhoover 2 0 1-2 5, Chloe Beekman 2 0 0-2 4, Kenzi Ferneau 1 7 1-1 24, Maci Colburn 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 11 10 4-8 56.
