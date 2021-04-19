In a span of five days, the Waverly Tigers have won four in a row on the baseball field, improving their overall mark to 11-3, while moving to 7-2 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.
The following sections share more details about each game.
April 18 vs. PW
In a scoreless battle early Monday night, the Waverly Tigers did what they needed to do to be successful in another low-scoring contest.
The Tigers took advantage of the opportunities the visiting Portsmouth West Senators provided, securing their fourth win in a row by a score of 5-2.
Prior to the game, Jack Trainer threw out a ceremonial first pitch. The following information was shared, “The Waverly Tigers would like to Congratulate the 2021 NAIA Mens Basketball National Champion Shawnee State University Bears!
“We would also like to congratulate team member and Portsmouth West graduate Bailey Davis!
“Representing the Bears and throwing out the first pitch is Waverly’s own assistant coach Jack Trainer.
“Coach Trainer has been involved in the game of basketball for over 40 years and has had stops at Ohio University, Youngstown State University, Owens Tech Community College and Miami University, just to name a few, before he achieved the ultimate in any sport — National Champion!”
After playing through a scoreless first inning, the Tigers looked to break through in the top of the second. Weston Roop delivered a one-out single to right center field and later took second base on a wild pitch. Dawson Shoemaker worked a walk before a 6-4-3 double play brought the frame to a close.
Waverly didn’t allow a Senator base runner in the top of the third, having a strikeout from starting pitcher Derek Eblin, a flyout to Peyton Harris in right field, and a nifty defensive stab from second baseman Jase Hurd with first baseman Ben Flanders stretching out to secure the third out.
In the home half of the third inning, Cristian Moss started the offense on a one-out single. He took second on a wild pitch, but was tagged out at third when Alex Boles hit into a fielder’s choice. Boles swiped second base and later scored on a wild pitch. Next was a string of four straight walks issued by West’s pitcher. Tigers L.T. Jordan, Derek Eblin, J.T. Barnett and Weston Roop all drew walks. Jordan was able to score on a wild pitch as well before the inning ended. The Tigers took a 2-0 lead to the fourth inning.
The Senators took advantage of a couple of Waverly miscues in the top of the fourth inning, rallying to tie the game, 2-2.
But the Tigers regained the lead in the home half. Jase Hurd worked a one-out walk, stole second and moved to third on a wild pitch. Hurd scored when Boles connected with a West pitch and beat the throw to first, 3-2. Boles’ speed caused West’s second baseman to hurry the throw to first, and it went out of play, allowing Boles to have a free pass to second base. Boles swiped third and scored on another West throwing error, 4-2.
Waverly’s final run came in the bottom of the fifth inning when Eblin led off with a single. Mack Robinson entered as a pinch runner for Eblin. He moved to second when J.T. Barnett drew a walk and then took third on defensive indifference. Roop delivered the RBI-groundout to score Robinson, finishing the scoring in the 5-2 win.
Derek Eblin (2-2) started on the mound and picked up the victory. He went six innings, giving up just three hits and striking out 12 batters. Weston Roop pitched the seventh inning for his second save. From the plate, Eblin was 1-for-2 with a run. Roop was also 1-for-2 with an RBI and a stolen base.
L.T. Jordan finished 1-for-3 with a run. Cristian Mossbarger was also 1-for-3 with a stolen base. Alex Boles was 1-for-4 with two runs, one RBI, and two stolen bases.
April 17 vs. CCD
Playing under the lights of V.A. Memorial Stadium against a talented Cincinnati Country Day squad, the Waverly Tigers pulled off a 5-4 victory Saturday night to improve to 10-3 overall.
Senior Ben Flanders (3-0) pitched the compete game to earn the victory.
Offensively for the Tigers, Alex Boles was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI. J.T. Barnett also went 2-for-5 with an RBI. Cristian Mossbarger was 1-3 with a triple, an RBI, and a run. Jase Hurd finished 1-for-3 with a run.
“Under the lights at the V.A., it doesn’t get any better than that when two good teams go at it at the stadium,” said Waverly coach Jeff Noble. “Benny pounded the zone and kept a great lineup off balance — great team win.”
April 16 @ Valley
Prior to going to V.A. Memorial Stadium, the Tigers traveled to Lucasville Valley on Friday night, April 16, and came away with a 3-1 victory.
Sophomore Alex Boles (3-0) picked up his third win on the mound, working a complete game effort. Boles gave up one earned run on four hits, while striking out 11 batters and walking two. From the plate, he helped his own cause by going 1-for-3 with a run and a stolen base.
Derek Eblin had the most hits, going 2-3 with an RBI. Cristian Mossbarger was 1-for-2 with a run and a pair of stolen bases. Jase Hurd doubled in a 1-for-3 day, scoring a run. Dawson Shoemaker was also 1-for-3, while L.T. Jordan was 1-for-4 with an RBI.
The victory saw Waverly improve to 9-3 overall and 6-2 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.
April 14 @ Northwest
The previous trip into Scioto County also netted a low-scoring victory for the Tigers as they defeated the hosting Northwest Mohawks 4-3.
Senior Ben Flanders (2-0) picked up his second pitching win of the year.
From the plate, Alex Boles went 2-for-4 with a double, one RBI and a stolen base. Weston Roop was 2-for-3 with a run and a stolen base. L.T. Jordan also swiped a base, having a 1-for-3 day with a run and a walk. Cristian Mossbarger was 1-for- 3 as well, having a double and a pair of runs. Derek Eblin went 1-for-4 with one RBI.
With that win, Waverly improved to 8-3 overall and 5-2 in the SOC II.
UP NEXT
The Tigers are scheduled to have a busy stretch of games, entertaining South Webster Wednesday night before following with a battle versus Unioto Thursday night. Both of those games are listed as 5 p.m. starts. On Saturday, they will take on Wellston and Greenfield as a part of the Zach Farmer Classic. First pitch is slated for 11 a.m.
