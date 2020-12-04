Bouncing back from an opening Southern Ohio Conference Division II loss at West (Nov. 23), the Waverly Lady Tigers picked up a 56-50 victory at South Webster Wednesday evening.
“Our pressure was outstanding tonight,” said Bonifield. “We’ve struggled over the years playing at South Webster, so it was nice to get a win. This was the seniors’ first win here, and they carried us.”
It certainly wasn’t easy for the Lady Tigers as South Webster, powered by Faith Maloney and Bri Claxon, rolled out to a 20-13 advantage after the opening quarter of play. For Waverly, Carli Knight took advantage of some fast break opportunities, providing three baskets to account for six of the 13. Paige Carter and Zoiee Smith combined to provide the rest of the offense.
The Lady Tigers flipped the script in the second quarter, fighting back to take a one-point lead of 27-26 at the break. Carter and Kelli Stewart each provided six points, while Lydia Brown and Zoiee Smith both went 1-for-2 from the line.
Coming out of the break, Waverly was able to extend its lead. Offensively, Smith and Carter, with five and four points respectively, led the charge with contributions from Stewart, Knight, Brown, and Sarah Thompson. The Lady Tigers had outscored the Lady Jeeps 16-11 to go up 43-37.
In the final frame, Stewart, Knight, Smith and Carter combined for 13, matching the output of the Lady Jeeps to complete the 56-50 triumph.
For the Lady Tigers, Carter led the scoring charge with 18 points, five rebounds and a pair of steals. Smith added 11 points, nine assists and six steals. Knight had 10 points, five steals and a pair of assists.
South Webster had a trio of players in triple figures, as Bri Claxon finished with 16, Maloney added 12, and Bella Claxon had 10.
“Paige, Carli, and Zoiee refused to let us lose. That’s what you want from your leaders, especially on the road,” said Bonifield. “Paige was finishing around the basket, Carli’s pressure and athleticism at the front end of our press was relentless, and Zoiee’s court vision was amazing.”
Stewart, a sophomore, is working her way into the leading group, finishing her night with 12 points, eight rebounds and a pair of steals. Brown added three points and three rebounds. Thompson provided two points and five rebounds. Senior Michaela Rhoads gave out three assists, completing the statistics. Delaney Tackett and Ava Little also logged minutes.
“I like how we had balanced scoring and played a lot of people. Each one contributed, and this was a team win,” said Bonifield. “Our effort was there for the entire game, because we were able to rotate fresh bodies in with our deep bench. We’re going to enjoy this one and start getting ready for Jackson on Saturday.”
WHS — 13 14 16 13 — 56
SWHS — 20 6 11 13 — 50
WAVERLY (56) — Kelli Stewart 5 0 2-6 12, Carli Knight 5 0 0-1 10, Michaela Rhoads 0 0 0-0 0, Lydia Brown 0 0 3-4 3, Delaney Tackett 0 0 0-0 0, Zoiee Smith 4 0 3-6 11, Sarah Thompson 0 0 2-2 2, Paige Carter 7 0 4-5 18, TOTALS 21 0 14-24 56.
SOUTH WEBSTER (50) — Faith Maloney 6 0 0-0 12, Liz Shupert 2 0 0-0 4, Brooklyn Blanton 0 0 0-0 0, Bri Claxon 4 2 2-2 16, Keirth Wright 0 0 0-0 0, Skylar Zimmerman 2 0 2-7 8, Riley Raynard 0 0 0-0 0, Bella Claxon 3 1 1-4 10, TOTALS 17 3 5-13 50.
