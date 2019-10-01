Caleb Bapst traveled to Meadow links golf course in Cincinnati on Sept. 17 where he capped off another amazing golf season.
Nearly 300 golfers competed over the two-day event, where he shot a 49 to finish third in the state. Caleb also scored 18 points in the skills challenge, where he finished second overall. Caleb, a four-time state champion, has finished in the top three for seven consecutive seasons!
The Pike County Cougars would like to thank all of those that help out and volunteer each season to make golf possible.
