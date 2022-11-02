Rio MBB - Warner

Rio Grande freshman Kaden Warner had a game-high 30 points in his home debut Tuesday night – a 108-58 win over Wilmington College at the Newt Oliver Arena. 

 Photo by Justyce Stout

RIO GRANDE, Ohio - If the pre-game announcement of his name over the public address system was insufficient, Kaden Warner let his play on the court serve as a more than adequate introduction to the University of Rio Grande faithful.

The Cincinnati, Ohio freshman poured in 30 points in just his second collegiate game and his home debut, leading the RedStorm's 108-58 win over Wilmington College, Tuesday night, in non-conference men's basketball action at the Newt Oliver Arena.


