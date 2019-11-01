Winning on the road to finish the football season, the Eastern Eagles picked up a 26-6 victory at Green Friday night.

Following a rough start to the season, the Eagles finished the year by winning four of their last six games. Ultimately, they finish with a record of 4-6, but the future is bright.

Eastern will lose three seniors to graduation, including Tyler Hanshaw, Christian Canaday and Ethan Perry.

More details and statistics from this game will be included in Wednesday’s News Watchman.

