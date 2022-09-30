With a varsity soccer victory at Wellston Monday night, the Western Indians moved into uncharted territory, picking up their third victory (in a single season) as a program. The previous best was two victories one season ago.
In the road match against the Golden Rockets Monday night, the Indians won 3-0, improving their record to 3-6.
Daniel Rodriguez generated two goals, while Tyler Kerns had the other. Kameron Janes and Cole Grooms provided assists. Michael Bennett had nine saves in the goal.
Getting back into Southern Ohio Conference Division I play, Western suffered a 9-0 defeat at Ironton St. Joseph on Tuesday evening.
Then on Thursday, the Indians returned home and battled with Portsmouth Clay, suffering a 4-0 loss.
Clay scored a pair of goals in the first 20 minutes of play and added another with 13:45 left on the clock in the opening half to make the lead 3-0. The final goal scored by the Panthers came late in the second half.
Western’s Daniel Rodriguez had a shot that just missed the goal with 2:34 left to play. Keeper Michael Bennett had several crucial saves in that second half to keep the Panthers from adding to their total.
“This is our third game in four days with 11 kids. This was our first game with no subs. We have a couple out for various reasons,” Western Assistant Coach Jason Claytor said.
“Although we lost tonight, we are taking steps in the right direction. Our kids competed for 80 minutes. We had kids playing out of position who did a good job. Sophie Rhoades played striker tonight and did well.
The team is young with no seniors, and good numbers in junior high has the coaching staff optimistic.
“It takes time to build a program. Our kids are in good spirits,” Claytor said.
Western will play at home again Tuesday and face the Lucasville Valley Indians, starting at 5:30 p.m. A match at West Union follows Thursday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.