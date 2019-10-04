Two Piketon Redstreaks closed out their golf seasons as individual competitors in the Division II district match at Crown Hill Golf Club on Wednesday.
Piketon senior Denzel Endicott closed out his high school career, finishing 23rd in the field of 60 golfers. Endicott shot 90, using a 43 on the front-nine and a 47 on the back-nine to get his total.
Sophomore teammate Logan Cummins was 41st overall with a 97, starting his day with a 46 on the front-nine and a 51 on the back-nine.
On Friday, the Scioto Valley Conference announced its 2019 All-SVC Golf Team. Endicott was second overall, finishing behind Unioto senior Ty Schobelock, who was SVC Player of the Year. Schobelock finished league play with 250 strokes for a nine-hole average of 35.71. Endicott totaled 268 strokes for an average of 38. Cummins was fifth in the league with a total of 296 and an average of 42.29.
Two freshman Redstreaks also made the list. Owen Armstrong was ranked eighth overall with a total of 313 and an average of 44.71. Christian Horn qualified for 2019 All-SVC Golf Honorable Mention with a total of 334 and an average of 47.71.
Endicott was the lone senior on the roster for the Redstreaks this year, who played their way to a second-place finish in the league with their very young roster. Everyone but Endicott should be back in 2020, allowing them to make a run at the title once again.
