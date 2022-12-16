This is a story that has been more than a decade in the making ... not the actual written story here on this page, but a story of how a grassroots effort led from an empty field to a championship trophy.
It is 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 in the Eastern High School gymnasium where the Eagles are hosting the Southern Ohio Conference Division I football banquet for the first time ever. The band is playing the fight song, and the cheerleaders are leading the crowd in a cheer. There are football players, coaches, teachers, school administrators, parents, and family members present. Sitting on a table near a podium are two gold football trophies. One of those two trophies belongs to the Eastern High School football team, which won its first ever Southern Ohio Conference Division I championship at the conclusion of the 2022 season. The other belongs to the Northwest Mohawks as the two teams share the title with matching 4-1 SOC I records.
According to SOC Treasure Dave Stamm, the Mohawks will be leaving the SOC I and moving back up the SOC II for football next season. There are other changes coming to the SOC in the next two school years as well (see separate story).
"Congratulations to all of you players for the awards you are going to receive and your coaches," Eastern Athletic Director Rob Day said at the start of the ceremony. "Congratulations to Coach (Bill) Crabtree and his Mohawks for their SOC title, and I never thought I would get to say this at Eastern. I've been here for 30 years. Congratulations to Coach Tomlison and the Eagles for their first-ever SOC championship."
Those words were met with a loud cheer and much applause from the stands filled with Eastern students, teachers and family members.
The ceremony continued with SOC Treasurer Dave Stamm and Chuck Greenslate of WNXT Radio addressing the crowd and the student athletes. Stamm shared that sports are a community effort, encouraging the players to strive to give the younger generation the same opportunities they had. Greenslate talked about lessons learned by playing sports that apply to life beyond high school. Then Stamm presented the SOC awards to each player while Greenslate read their names.
Introductions began with the Second Team honorees for the Eastern Eagles, including Jacob Johnson, Alex Jones and Jace White. Awards followed for Northwest, East, Notre Dame, Green and Symmes Valley. The same order followed for the First Team members. Eastern's First Team representatives included Dylan Morton, Landyn Reinsmith, KJ Reinsmith, Landon Cavinder, Laken Tomlison, Brewer Tomlison, Teagan Werner and Justin Bradley.
"What an accomplishment for these guys and all of the Eagles to be a part of the first-ever team to win a conference championship for their school," Greenslate said after calling the Eagles forward. "That can never be taken away."
Then it was time to introduce the big awards. SOC I Offensive Player of the Year went to Northwest’s Wyatt Brackman. SOC I Defensive Player of the Year belonged to East’s Keagan Jackson.
The last two awards belonged to Eastern. First, KJ Reinsmith was named SOC I Lineman of the Year.
Then Greenslate said, "You don't get the opportunity to be the first of too many things. This guy led his team to the first ever league title in school history." He followed by announcing that Scott Tomlison was named SOC I Coach of the Year. Then Tomlison addressed the crowd.
"I have a few people I would like to thank. I want to have all of my coaching staff stand up. These guys made my job real easy this year: Coach Dustin Barrow, Coach Scott Weaver, Coach Evan Ferguson, Coach Chad Knittel, Coach Ethan Leist and Manager Brandon Reed," Tomlison said.
"I want to thank the community. About 10 years ago, we started this thing. I went to a school board meeting and asked the board if we tried to get football going here for three years, we wouldn't ask them for a penny. All we needed was that field out there. At that time, there was nothing there except a field with a track around it. They told us if we could get the numbers up and get it going, in three years if it was still there, they would jump in and take it over."
The rest is history as they say. Eastern had a successful venture into pee wee and junior high football in 2012, which was the very first year. All of the teams finished with winning records. The next year saw the addition of freshman and junior varsity teams. The first home football game by the freshman/JV team was played on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2013.
"I need to thank Rex Leist and Neil Leist. Without those two knocking on doors and making phone calls, we wouldn't have been able to do it. We had just moved to the Eastern community and didn't know a whole lot of people," Tomlison said.
"Rex and Neil were making sure the kids were out and supporting every step of the way. They helped to keep this thing going. After two years, we were successful with the junior high and pee wee program. The school jumped in and started making things happen."
The grassroots effort to get the football program started had a lot of backing, which allowed it to succeed from the very beginning.
"I need to thank everyone who helped with fundraising. All of the people who worked the first couple of years at the fair booth and all of the people who came by and bought food at the fair booth allowed us to get started. I went down to Newberry's (Sporting Goods) and bought $9,000 worth of equipment to get the junior high and pee wee programs started," Tomlison said.
"We didn't have $9,000. They gave us 30 days. That fair booth raised $9,000 and paid the bill. After that we kept rolling with fundraisers and this community was behind it 100 percent. I appreciate that. I love this community. I love this school."
Tomlison continued, "To our current administration for being there for us and having our backs, thank you very much. Athletic Director Rob Day has been there every step of the way, putting together those first couple of schedules and trying to find us a full schedule even now. I need to thank Robie Day, our current (high school) principal, and Matt Hines, who was our principal (now at the primary school). I also want to say thanks to my family and my wife. I'm sure I'm forgetting some people. Thanks to everyone."
The same format for Eastern football continued into 2014 with a pee wee, junior high and junior varsity teams. Despite not being a full fledged varsity squad, Eastern also had the opportunity to start the season with a varsity game at Hannan, West Virginia. Hannan needed a game and Eastern was available. The Eagles kicked off varsity play in a big way, winning 39-14 over the hosting Wildcats.
In 2015, the Eagles played their inaugural full-fledged SOC I and OHSAA sanctioned season. The Eagles went 3-7 that year and participated in their First SOC I banquet.
"When I saw the SOC I trophy for the first time at that banquet, I took a picture of it," Eastern coach Scott Tomilson said. "I kept looking at that picture. We had to keep fighting until we got one."
That goal has been accomplished, and Tomlison knows his Eagles will aim for more in the coming seasons.
Note: To read more details about the game-by-game run through the SOC I schedule, please see the accompanying story.
