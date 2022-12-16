This is a story that has been more than a decade in the making ... not the actual written story here on this page, but a story of how a grassroots effort led from an empty field to a championship trophy.

It is 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 in the Eastern High School gymnasium where the Eagles are hosting the Southern Ohio Conference Division I football banquet for the first time ever. The band is playing the fight song, and the cheerleaders are leading the crowd in a cheer. There are football players, coaches, teachers, school administrators, parents, and family members present. Sitting on a table near a podium are two gold football trophies. One of those two trophies belongs to the Eastern High School football team, which won its first ever Southern Ohio Conference Division I championship at the conclusion of the 2022 season. The other belongs to the Northwest Mohawks as the two teams share the title with matching 4-1 SOC I records.


