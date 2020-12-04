Fort Wayne, IN – Summer Travis began her final season with a booming performance in throwing events. Meanwhile Raegan Granville and Jenna Grogan each picked up top-three spots on day one at the Strive for Greatness Invite back on Nov. 19.
Travis started the day leading the weight throw field. She led the flight from the first throw, marking 14.75 meters, and held on through the finals. Improving by almost a half of a meter from start to finish, a mark of 15.16 meters won the event for the Patriots. The next best throw was over a meter shorter.
Also taking first in shot put, Travis tossed a mark of 11.52 meters on her opening throw; only four centimeters between her and second. Her third throw boosted her margin higher, leading to a second victory on the day.
It marks the first time in her career she placed first in an event, as well as twice on the same day. Her weight throw mark also chalks up a new personal best for the senior and breaks her own school record.
Granville cleared three meters with ease over at pole vault, and cleared 3.15 and 3.30 meters on her second attempts at the heights. Her finish over 3.30 meters improved her personal best and tops her own program record – previously 3.22 meters. She finished second overall for the Patriots.
Jenna Grogan lapped her previous best in the 3,000-meter racewalk by about a minute and a half. In her second attempt at the event, she paced 19:34.75 for third place among the women competing.
Competing in the throwing events with Travis, Delores Stevenson noted a pair of top-eights as well. In shot put, a toss of 10.95 meters landed the second-year thrower fifth overall and a new personal best. Earlier in the day, she heaved 12.01 meters in weight throw for sixth place. It was Stevenson's best start to the season, having tossed a half a meter shorter at the same meet last season.
The Patriots return to the Turnstone Center tomorrow for day two of Indiana Tech's Strive for Greatness Invitational. Events on November 20 will start at 10 AM, beginning with the 60-meter hurdles.
