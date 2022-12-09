It was another close Southern Ohio Conference Division I competition for the Western Lady Indians as they were defeated by the hosting New Boston Lady Tigers 57-51.

New Boston claimed the initial lead, moving ahead 13-8 after the opening quarter. Scoring for Western came from Kenzi Ferneau, Kerrigan Marhoover and Jordyn Rittenhouse.


