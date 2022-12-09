It was another close Southern Ohio Conference Division I competition for the Western Lady Indians as they were defeated by the hosting New Boston Lady Tigers 57-51.
New Boston claimed the initial lead, moving ahead 13-8 after the opening quarter. Scoring for Western came from Kenzi Ferneau, Kerrigan Marhoover and Jordyn Rittenhouse.
The two teams played evenly in the second quarter, as each produced 13 points. Alicia Francis and Breleigh Tackett each scored five points, while Rittenhouse connected on a triple. At the break, the Lady Tigers led 26-21.
New Boston’s Cadence Williams powered her team to a double-digit lead in the third quarter by scoring 17 of the 19 points, including a 5-for-6 effort from the line. The Lady Indians generated 11 points with Ferneau having six and Francis adding five. After three quarters, Western trailed 45-32.
The Lady Indians battled back with 19 points in the final quarter, led by Francis, who had eight of those. Rittenhouse had five points, Ferneau produced four points and Marhoover had a bucket. New Boston countered with 12 points, keeping the lead at six-points for the 57-51 win.
Western was led by Francis with 18 points, followed by Ferneau with 14 points and Rittenhouse with 10 points.
Williams led New Boston with 32 points, followed by Dylan O’Rourke with 14 points.
Western returns home for a “Super Saturday” matchup with Peebles. The boys junior varsity game is listed for a 4 p.m. start, followed by the girls varsity at 6 p.m. and then the boys varsity at around 7:30 p.m. Then the Lady Indians will travel to Paint Valley for a non-league game on Monday evening at 6 p.m.
