After a year hiatus due to COVID-19 cancelling the season, Pike County’s track and field teams returned to action in 2021.
Both Western and Eastern had teams that were small in number.
Western’s athletes concentrated on field events. Leading the way, junior Trista Young placed seventh in the high jump at the Southern Ohio Conference meet, clearing a height of 4-feet, 4-inches.
Eastern had a multitude of throwers on the roster. But the strengths of the teams came in distance races and sprints. Cross country standouts Abby Cochenour and Teagan Werner excelled in distance races, while junior Logan Salisbury enjoyed sprinting success.
Cochenour showed the rare ability of being a top performer in both distance and sprints. At the Southern Ohio Conference meet, Cochenour claimed Southern Ohio Conference Division I Track Athlete of the Year by placing in two sprints and two distance races to earn all 19 points for Lady Eagles, placing them fourth in SOC I scoring.
Cochenour, Werner amd Salisbury all made it to regional competition where they closed out their seasons.
Piketon had a strong campaign in field events. The athletes competing in shot put, discus, long jump, high jump and pole vault all provided a big boost in points. Senior Sawyer Pendleton led the team in scoring at most of the meets, switching from distance running in his first two years of school to sprints and jumps. He excelled in both, ultimately making the finals in the 400-meter dash of the regional meet where he finished sixth.
Sophomore thrower Alan Austin won a district title in the discus with a new personal best and school-record breaking throw of 155-feet, 2-inches. At the regional meet, he was just short of making the finals.
For the Lady Redstreaks, pole vaulters Shelby Carrico and Maggie Armstrong made it to regional competition, as did the 3,200-meter relay team of Taylor Wagner, Halynn Smith, Brooklynn Hart, and Kenzie Mays. None of them placed in the top eight.
Both the Waverly Tigers and Lady Tigers finished second in the Division II portion of the Southern Ohio Conference meet.
For Waverly, the Lady Tigers had seven total runners qualify for the regional meet, while the Tigers had five.
Qualifiers for the Lady Tigers included the 4x800-meter team (Olivia Russell, Olivia Cisco, Loren Moran and Delaney Tackett) and the 4x100-meter team (Delani Teeters, Jenna Thompson, Loren Moran and Carli Knight). Cisco (1,600-meter run) and Tackett (400-meter dash) also qualified as individuals.
On the boys side, the Tigers had one relay team and two individuals qualify.
Sophomore Alex Stoller was Waverly’s representative in both, as he advanced in the 400-meter dash individually and was also a part of the qualifying 4x200-meter relay team (Stoller, Aidan Kelly, Wyatt Crabtree, Cai Marquez/Alex Boles). Marquez also moved on as an individual in the 110-meter hurdles.
Waverly’s top performer in regional competition was Olivia Cisco, who recorded sixth in the 1,600-meter run to close out the season in a personal best time of 5:27.07.
The teams should have many athletes returning to competition again for the 2022 track and field season, along with those moving up from junior high.
For more photos, see the gallery online at newswatchman.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.