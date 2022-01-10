It isn’t often that Waverly can boast a totally dominating victory over the Wheelersburg Pirates.
Yet, after the first quarter of Saturday’s contest at Wheelersburg, a make-up game rescheduled from Dec. 3, the Tigers roared ahead to a 26-point victory, winning 54-28.
It was also a night when Waverly wasn’t as reliant on the scoring of senior Trey Robertson, as other players contributed to a fairly balanced attack.
Both teams put up 10 points in the opening quarter. Trey Robertson scored five of those points for the Tigers, while senior post player Will Futhey also hit a three-pointer and Wade Futhey added two free throws.
Waverly quickly stretched the lead to double digits in the second quarter, as Wheelersburg’s Eli Swords had the only bucket of the frame for the hosting Pirates. Waverly put up 14 points in a balanced attack that included scoring from Trey Robertson, Wade Futhey, Will Futhey, Penn Morrison and Mark Stulley. That effort gave the Tigers a halftime cushion of 24-12.
The third quarter was low scoring for both teams, but the Tigers maintained their edge. Will Futhey provided seven of Waverly’s nine points, adding two buckets and a 3-of-4 performance from the foul line. Trey Robertson had the other Waverly bucket. Wheelersburg scored just six points, and Waverly led 33-18 as the game moved to the final quarter.
Will Futhey continued to have his way in the paint for the Tigers in the fourth quarter, leading the charge with eight of the team’s 21 points. Wade Futhey added six points on a pair of three-pointers, while Mark Stulley hit a three and added a bucket. Freshman Braylon Robertson also added a field goal. Defensively, Waverly limited Wheelersburg to 10 points, winning 54-28.
Will Futhey led the charge for the Tigers with 20 points. Trey Robertson added 11, Wade Futhey scored 10, Mark Stulley provided seven points, Penn Morrison had four, and Braylon Robertson scored two.
Nolan Wright led Wheelersburg with seven points, followed by Eli Swords with six points and Cooper McKenzie with five points.
With the win, Waverly improved to 7-3 overall and 5-1 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. The Tigers were scheduled to travel to Valley Tuesday evening. That will feature a clash of two teams ranked in the top 10 of the Associated Press High School Boys Basketball Poll that was released Monday. The Tigers are ranked sixth in Division II, while the Valley Indians are ranked fourth in Division IV.
The Tigers will take on Wheelersburg at home again Friday evening, Jan. 14, which is also the Waverly High School Athletic Hall of Fame night. A luncheon and reception for the honorees will be held earlier that day. The induction ceremony is scheduled to take place between games and will include two classes since last year’s induction was canceled due to COVID-19 limitations.
The Class of 2021 includes Ted Evans, Geoff Grimes, Robert Holsinger, Sandy Monroe (Meritorious Service) and Jim Ward. The honorees for the Class of 2020 are Teresa Campbell, Dan DeVito, John Dyke, Rick Eblin, Bill Maloy (coach), Kim Hewlett Swepston, Brenda Reed Walls, Trevor Walls and the 1993 golf team. Profiles of the inductees, written by Randy Heath, will run in upcoming editions of the Pike County News Watchman.
Wav. HS — 10 14 9 21 — 54
Whe. HS — 10 2 6 10 — 28
WAVERLY (54) — Mark Stulley 2 1 0-0 7, Hudson Kelly 0 0 0-0 0, Trey Robertson 3 1 2-2 11, Wade Futhey 1 2 2-2 10, Braylon Robertson 1 0 0-0 2, Penn Morrison 2 0 0-0 4, Will Futhey 6 1 5-9 20, Drake Teeters 0 0 0-0 0, Peyton Harris 0 0 0-0 0, Jamison Morton 0 0 0-0 0, Tanner Nichols 0 0 0-0 0, Ben Nichols 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 15 5 9-13 54.
WHEELERSBURG (28) — Braxton Rase 0 1 0-0 3, Connor Estep 0 0 0-0 0, Nolan Wright 2 1 0-0 7, Eli Swords 3 0 0-0 6, Jackson Schwamburger 0 1 0-2 3, Tyler Sommer 1 0 2-2 4, Cooper McKenzie 1 1 0-0 5, Zavier Stanley 0 0 0-0 0, Owen Mault 0 0 0-0 0, Luke Swords 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 7 4 2-4 28.
