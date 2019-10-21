Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Austin Henderson 89-404, 4 TDs; Sammy Savage 66-341, 4 TDs; Levi Gullion 14-13; Nate Waddell 5-36; Alan Austin 3-30; Levi Pettit 2-3; Camren Loar 2-2.
Passing: Levi Gullion 93-for-171 for 1,374 yards, 13 TDs, 8 INTs.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Johnny Burton 20-334, 2 TDs; Chris Chandler 20-337, 4 TDs; Camren Loar 23-328, 3 TDs; Austin Henderson 13-195, 1 TD; Brody Fuller 6-100, 1 TD; Kydan Potts 3-29, 1 TD; Sammy Savage 5-9; Levi Gullion 3-5.
Tackles: Austin Henderson 64, Sammy Savage 60, Kydan Potts 43, Connor Galloway 38, A.J. VanHoy 35, Bryce Wooldridge 24, Easton Lansing 24, Colin Alley 20, Johnny Burton 18, Jeremy Copley 17, Logan Maynard 15, William Brewster 10, Steven Salyer 7, Tyler Galloway 7, Camren Loar 6, Mason Hartley 3, Jon Carpenter 2, Eli Bear 2, Jake Taylor 1, Braiden Dunham 1, Briar Thompson 1.
Tackles for loss: Sammy Savage 7, Connor Galloway 1, William Brewster 1, Tyler Galloway 1.
Sacks (No.-Yds. Lost): Austin Henderson 4-26, A.J. VanHoy 2, William Brewster 1-5, Kydan Potts 1.
Hurries of Opposing QB: Sammy Savage 4, Austin Henderson 3, Connor Galloway 1, William Brewster 1.
Interceptions: Camren Loar 2, A.J. VanHoy 1.
Pass Deflections: Jeremy Copley 4, Colin Alley 3, Logan Maynard 2, Bryce Wooldridge 1, A.J. VanHoy 1.
Fumble Recoveries (No.-Yds. Return): Connor Galloway 2; Austin Henderson 2-40, TD; Levi Pettit 1; Colin Alley 1; Bryce Wooldridge 1; Jon Carpenter 1; Jeremy Copley 1.
Caused Fumbles: Austin Henderson 2, A.J. VanHoy 2, Braiden Dunham 1.
Scoring: Austin Henderson - 6 TDs for 36 points; Chris Chandler - 4 TDs for 24 points; Sammy Savage - 4 TDs for 24 points; Camren Loar - 3 TDs for 18 points; Jorge del Rio - 10 PATs and 1 field goal for 13 points; Johnny Burton - 2 TDs for 12 points; Kydan Potts - 1 TD for 6 points; Brody Fuller - 1 TD for 6 points; Logan Maynard - 1 TD for 6 points; Levi Gullion - 1 conversion for 2 points.
