District 14 Coaches Association 2019-20 Girls All District
DIVISION II
FIRST TEAM: Circleville junior Kenzie McConnell, Miami Trace senior Shaylee McDonald, Unioto senior Emily Coleman, Logan Elm senior Abby Hatter, Washington Court House senior Shawna Conger.
SECOND TEAM: Waverly junior Zoiee Smith, McClain junior Kyla Burchett, Circleville senior Meghan Davis, Unioto senior Amber Cottrill, Circleville junior Jaylah Captain.
HONORABLE MENTION: Chillicothe senior Julia Hall, Circleville senior Brie Kendrick, Hillsboro senior Josie Hopkins, Logan Elm senior Megan Diehl, McClain freshman Payton Pryor, Miami Trace senior Aubrey McCoy, Unioto senior Cree Stulley, Washington Court House senior Halli Wall, Waverly junior Carli Knight.
Division II Co-Players of the Year: Circleville junior Kenzie McConnell and Miami Trace senior Shaylee McDonald.
Division II Coach of the Year: Steve Kalinoski of Circleville
Division II North/South All Star Game: Shaylee McDonald, Miami Trace, Representative; Shawna Conger, Washington Court House, Alternate.
Girls Assistant Coach of the Year: Evan Callahan of Circleville
DIVISION III
FIRST TEAM: Eastern Brown senior Camryn Pickerill, Huntington sophomore Allison Basye, North Adams junior DeLaney Harper, Wheelersburg junior Kaylee Darnell, Portsmouth senior Hannah Hughes
SECOND TEAM: Southeastern junior Macie Graves, Westfall senior Marcy Dudgeon, Minford senior Maddie Slusher, Valley senior Bre Call, Portsmouth West senior Morgan Rigsby
THIRD TEAM: Wheelersburg sophomore Alaina Keeney, Lynchburg-Clay senior Zoe Fittro, Fairfield sophomore Emma Fouch,Eastern Brown freshman Rylee Leonard, Southeastern senior Skylar Hice
HONORABLE MENTION: Adena senior Hannah Stark, Eastern Brown sophomore Mackenzie Gloff, Fairfield sophomore Madison Bronner, Huntington senior Emily Haubeil, Lynchburg-Clay senior Logan Binkley, Minford senior Hannah Tolle, North Adams junior Braylie Jones, Northwest junior Haidyn Wamsley, Piketon freshman Bailey Vulgamore, Portsmouth sophomore Nia Trinidad, Portsmouth West freshman Charlie Jo Howard, Southeastern junior Cidney Huff, Valley senior Karsyn Conaway, West Union sophomore Alexa Rowe, Westfall sophomore Gabby Patete, Wheelersburg junior Ellie Kallner
Division III Co-Players of The Year: Huntington sophomore Allison Basye and Eastern Brown senior Camryn Pickerill.
Division III Coach of the Year: Dusty Spradlin of Wheelersburg
DIVISION IV
FIRST TEAM: Peebles junior Jacey Justice, Notre Dame junior Ava Hassel, South Webster sophomore Bri Claxon, Green sophomore Kasey Kimbler, Manchester junior Brooke Kennedy.
SECOND TEAM: New Boston senior Lexus Oiler, Eastern sophomore Abby Cochenour, Peebles junior Lilly Gray, Notre Dame senior Taylor Schmidt, Clay senior Jaylen Warnock.
THIRD TEAM: Paint Valley sophomore Olivia Smith, Peebles senior Tatum Arey, New Boston senior Sammy Oiler, South Webster senior Baylee Cox, South Webster sophomore Faith Maloney.
HONORABLE MENTION: Clay junior Shaelyn Munion, Eastern Pike junior Andee Lester, Green junior Kamie Sweeney, Manchester sophomore Hannah Hobbs, New Boston sophomore Kenzie Whitley, Notre Dame senior Lauren Campbell, Paint Valley sophomore Abbi Stanforth, Peebles senior Harley Wilkenson, Sciotoville junior Grace Smith, South Webster senior Kenzie Hornikel, Whiteoak senior Cylee Bratton.
Division IV Player of the Year: Peebles junior Jacey Justice
Division IV Co-Coaches of the Year: J.D. McKenzie of Notre Dame and Billie Jo Justice of Peebles.
Division III & IV North/South All Star Game: Camryn Pickerill, Eastern Brown, Representative; Marcy Dudgeon, Westfall, Alternate.
