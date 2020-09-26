Finishing the final week of the regular season, the Lady Tigers finished with a three-match winning streak on the tennis courts.
On Monday evening, the Lady Tigers picked up a 4-1 win at home over Hillsboro.
In No. 1 singles, Kayla Barker dropped her first set, but she came back to take the next two, 2-6, 6-2, 6-1. Marli Holderness suffered a 1-6, 6-7 (7-3) defeat in No. 2 singles. At No. 3 singles, Kaelyn Linn won 6-0, 6-2. In doubles action, Sophie Thomas and Greenlee Thacker took the victory in the No. 1 match 6-1, 7-5. In No. 2 doubles, Maddy Davis and Emma Bellaw won 6-3, 6-4.
“This was a nice win tonight. They got us 2-3 the last time, so it was good to turn it around,” said Waverly coach Matt Morrison.
For Senior Night Tuesday evening, the Lady Tigers rolled past Portsmouth 5-0. Playing the No. 1 singles match, Marli Holderness won 7-5, 6-1. In No. 2 singles, Emma Bellaw cruised 6-1, 6-1.
“I’m happy for Emma and Marli to go out and win on senior night. They’ll be missed next year,” said Morrison, who was also glad to see his third senior, Desi Swepston, take the court for the first and only time this year. Swepston, who is working to recover from a car accident, played an exhibition doubles match with Bellaw to conclude the night (See accompanying story for more about Swepston).
“Our parents headed up a nice little ceremony tonight before the match began and then had a very well done ‘feed the team’ afterward with Portsmouth staying and enjoying the food with us. It was a neat time, and the parents did a great job.”
In No. 3 singles, Sophie Thomas also was victorious, taking her match 6-1, 6-2.
“Sophie won in her first singles match, so that was good for her. She played well and used a lot of her doubles tactics to win which was fun to watch,” said Morrison.
“Maggi Armstrong and Madison Davis won at No. 1 doubles. They play pretty well together. Maddy has started about every match this season in various spots. Each time Maggi Armstong has started for us, she’s shown a lot of improvement, which we hope carries into next season for us.”
Greenlee Thacker and Laney Atencio won at No. 2 doubles.
“Greenlee has started many matches in singles and doubles and has done a solid job for us,” said Morrison. “Laney joined the team late, but I’m happy we were able to get her in an actual varsity match, because she was faithful back in the summer by coming to practice and just helping us out until she was cleared to play. She patiently waited and played well tonight.”
On Wednesday evening, the Lady Tigers wrapped up the regular season with a 3-2 victory over Vinton County.
In No. 1 singles, Marli Holderness lost 6-4, 3-6, 7-10 (3rd set tiebreak). Maddy Davis fell in No. 2 singles 0-6, 0-6. Emma Bellaw won her No. 3 singles match 6-1, 6-1.
In No. 1 doubles, Kayla Barker and Kaelyn Linn won the No. 1 match 6-2, 6-4, while Sophie Thomas and Greenlee Thacker won the No. 2 match in three sets 6-1, 5-7, 6-1.
“This was a good team win. Vinton County has a solid, scrappy team,” said Morrison.
The Lady Tigers wrap up the season with an overall record of 8-7. They will head to Shawnee State University on Tuesday, Sept. 29 and Wednesday, Sept. 30 for the Southern Ohio Conference tournament. Then it is back to Portsmouth the next week for the sectional tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 6 and Wednesday, Oct. 7.
