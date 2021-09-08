The Piketon boys soccer team got into the win column on Tuesday night with a victory over the visiting Wellston Golden Rockets. Behind five goals from Dane Morgensen and a goal each from Dominick Neal and Gabe Morgensen, the Redstreaks earned a 7-2 win.
“We came out with our game plan, and knew they had a good player from last year," said Piketon head coach David Dean. "We gave Jonathan Leedy the job of shutting him down, and he held him scoreless. That allowed everyone else to play. The offense looked nice, lots of talking and communication and overall a pretty good game for our second game out."
The Redstreaks got on the board just under four minutes into the game on a goal from Dominick Neal with 36:04 in the first half. Less than a minute later, Dane Morgensen found the back of the net, giving Piketon a 2-0 lead with 35:29 to go in the half. Wellston scored a goal with 24:11 to go in the half, cutting the Piketon lead 2-1. With 11:56 to go in the half, Wellston scored another goal, tying the game at 2-2. Dane Morgensen then gave the Redstreaks the lead once again with a goal at the 7:00 mark of the first half. Gabe Morgensen then scored a goal with just over three minutes to play in the first half, giving Piketon a 4-2 halftime lead.
In the second half, Dane Morgensen then completed the hat trick with 21:19 left to go in the game as Piketon took a 5-2 lead. Morgensen then scored the final two goals at the 20:40 mark and 18:30 mark in the second half as Piketon would go on to win 7-2 for their first victory of the season.
“We talked to Dane (Morgensen) last week about shooting when he has the opportunity to shoot to do it, and he did this game. It's something we challenged him on, and when the shot (is) there to take it, and he did tonight. I’m proud of the boys and the defense. They did an awesome job back there, and it was a good team performance tonight,” said Dean.
Statistically behind Morgensen’s five goals, Gabe Morgensen and Dominick Neal both added a goal a piece. Oren Harris had six saves. Piketon outshot Wellston 23-7 with 16 on goal.
Next up the Redstreaks will host Western on Thursday. “It’s just confidence. We saw that we could do it, and that’s a big thing for our team is that they need to see they can do it. They saw what happens when we pass, communicate and work together,” said Dean about the Redstreaks' confidence moving forward.
