On January 11, 2020, Edgar Walls and Jenny Penn became the two newest members of the Western High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
Walls and Penn join a long list of accomplished athletes, teams and coaches that adorn the banner hanging from the wall along the home side bleachers in the Western High School gymnasium.
Walls, a 1960 Western High School graduate, was inducted for reaching and competing in the state track and field meet as a senior.
Walls was running behind another Western Indian, a very successful Robert Mohr, a 1958 graduate who was inducted into the Western Athletic Hall of Fame in 2015.
During his track career, Walls ran both the mile and half mile. In his freshman year of ninth grade, Walls ran a record-time that was equal to the old Pike County record but placed him fifth in the county meet.
In 10th grade, Walls placed fourth in the county and in the district track meet in the mile. In 11th grade, Walls placed first in the district in the mile; however, he was second in the county, finishing behind a runner from Stockdale. In the 12th grade, he placed first in Pike County and the district track meet in both the mile and half-mile. Walls was also high-point for the county and went on place fourth in the state in the mile. The winner of the state track meet mile run that year was Richard Elasser of Marion Catholic, who ran it in a time of 4:33.6. Walls was also voted the “Most Outstanding Athlete” for Western that year.
Jenny Penn had numerous accomplishments as an athlete at Lynchburg-Clay and in the sports world as a teacher and administrator at Western. In high school, Penn played on the first Southern Hills League girls basketball team at Lynchburg-Clay High School. Later, as an educator, Penn served on the Southern Hills League Board.
In her early education career, Penn coached the first “organized” girls sports teams at Western in 1977-1978. She coached volleyball, basketball and track.
Penn also served as the school’s athletic director for 25 years, earning recognition for those 25 years of service by the Ohio Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (OIAAA). She was inducted into the OIAAA Hall of Fame in 2006.
Penn was the first female representative to serve on the Southeast District Athletic Board and the first female representative to serve on the Ohio High School Board of Directors.
With their induction, Edgar Walls and Jenny Penn join a long list of inductees whose accomplishments have been remembered through these ceremonies and the banners on the wall.
Past Western Athletic Hall of Fame inductees by year:
2014 — 1942 boys basketball state tournament team; 1968 boys basketball state tournament team; brothers Allen, Ivan and Ray Rigsby; and Coach Henderson “Heckie” Thompson.
2015 — 1971 boys basketball team and cheerleaders; 1979 boys basketball team and cheerleaders; Robert Mohr; Wayne Walls; Bruce Walls; Ferman Beavers; Steve Martin; Roger “Gabby” Smith.
2016 — Tonya Howard Martin; Gary Jones; Jimmy Burton; Bob Brewster.
2017 — 1991, 1994 and 1995 volleyball teams; 1992 boys cross country team; Joey Liming; Brandy McDaniel; Brandy Humphrey Lightle; Misty Mustard Brewster; Kim Conley; Howie Woods; and Renee Walls Davis.
2018 — 2007 boys regional finalist basketball team; Jeremy McLeod; Michael White; Kaylee Helton; Vince Shanks; and Heath Blackburn.
