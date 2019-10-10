The game of soccer is all about scoring goals.
The Waverly Lady Tigers have done plenty of scoring goals this season, as well as achieving their team goal of winning their first Southern Ohio Conference soccer title in the program’s five-year history.
Waverly completed the run to the first SOC II title on Tuesday evening with a 4-0 shutout at Northwest. That made the Lady Tigers 7-1 in SOC play for the season. After splitting games with the Wheelersburg Lady Pirates, those teams will share the championship.
In Waverly’s 4-0 win at Northwest, junior Zoiee Smith continued to shine in her return to competition after a foot injury derailed her from playing this season until last week. Smith produced a hat trick of three goals, scoring all three in the opening half. It was just four minutes into the contest when Smith used a pass from Loren Moran to put the Tigers up 1-0.
Northwest’s defense was determined to try to slow the Waverly attack. It took nearly 30 minutes for Waverly’s offense to strike again. This time Amelia Willis provided a pass to Smith, and she fired it into the net to double the lead. At that point, the Lady Tigers saw their opportunities increase. Moran broke free for a goal of her own with 2:18 to go in the opening half. Then Smith put the exclamation point on the scoring by striking as time expired, 4-0.
“This win is very special for us. The ladies work so hard and get along so well; it is nice to see them get this championship,” said Waverly coach Chris Murphy. “This has been one of their goals since the beginning of the season and it feels so good to win this for all of the athletes who have committed their sweat, pride and passion for this program. (Assistant Coach) Danielle (Morgan) and I want to congratulate Northwest on a well-fought match and want to wish them the best of luck in tournament play.”
Waverly took a total of 29 shots. Zoiee Smith led the way with 8, followed by Kylie Smith (6), Amelia Willis (5), Loren Moran (4), Alexis Murphy (3), Michaela Rhoads (2), and Lydia Brown (1).
Defensively, Michaela Rhoads led the way with 9 intercepts and 6 steals. Alexis Murphy added 6 intercepts and 4 steals. Kylie Smith had 5 intercepts and 3 steals. Anna Jordan recorded 3 saves as the keeper.
On Wednesday evening, the Lady Tigers wrapped up the regular season with a contest against another pack of Tigers, winning 9-1 over the visiting team from McClain.
“We are peaking at the right time,” stated Coach Murphy. “As a team, we are playing together, communicating strongly, and moving well from the keeper to the forwards. There are definitely some minor improvements to continue to make that will make us even more polished as we continue to work toward Tuesday.
Waverly scored six times in the opening half of Wednesday night’s game. Zoiee Smith delivered Waverly’s first goal at 23:02, using an assist from Amelia Willis. Less than two minutes later, Loren Moran broke free for a shot to double the lead for Waverly’s second goal.
Another pair of goals came around the middle of the half. Kylie Smith had the opportunity to strike, using an assist with 14:32 left. Then Zoiee Smith broke free to hit a solo goal at 12:52.
The final pair of close goals came in the last minute of the half. Willis connected on a solo goal with exactly one minute left. Then senior Brooke Elliott scored with 15 seconds remaining.
In the second half, Zoiee Smith added another goal to complete a hat trick of three goals. She also helped Willis achieve a hat trick, providing an assist to Willis on her first goal of two in that final half.
Zoiee Smith led the team in shots with 8, followed by Moran (5), Willis (3), Kylie Smith (2), Michaela Rhoads (1) and Macy Gecowets (1).
“The McClain Lady Tigers provided an offensive threat from the forefront of the match to the final minutes,” said Waverly coach Chris Murphy. “We’d like to wish the Tigers good luck as they head into post-season play.”
In the win, Anna Jordan recorded 6 saves in the goal. Defensively, Alexis Murphy and Michaela Rhoads each provided 7 intercepts, followed by Loren Moran and Lydia Brown with 6 each. Kylee Murphy added 5 intercepts, while Kaylee Spencer provided 4. Rhoads led the team in steals with 5, followed by Willis and Alexis Murphy with 4 each.
The Waverly Lady Tigers finish the regular season at 13-3-0 overall and as SOC champions at 7-1. Having accomplished their first goal of winning the SOC title, the Lady Tigers now have their eyes set on their first tournament match at home against the Jackson Ironladies on Tuesday, Oct. 15 with a start time of 6 p.m.
