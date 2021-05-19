“Derek (Eblin) has prepared himself for four years and beyond to pitch in games like this, and there’s nobody more deserving than him. He's a great kid going to Morehead. Words can’t describe his command, throwing the baseball today, and getting the job done for us,” said Tiger Head coach Jeff Noble.
Derek Eblin has placed his name into the record books. The Waverly senior pitcher and Morehead State commit threw a perfect game in a 1-0 sectional semifinal win over Gallia Academy Tuesday evening.
“I knew coming in I had to pound the zone. We scouted them pretty well. We knew they haven’t been the greatest at hitting the ball all year, but you don’t want to take a team too easily. They have some good bats in that lineup. I just wanted to make sure I did my job and neutralize them, and make sure they didn’t do any damage to me,” said Eblin.
Eblin got in a groove early, as he struck out the side in the top of the first inning to begin the game. In the bottom half, L.T. Jordan singled, Alex Boles walked, and JT Barnett singled to load the bases. Eblin then hit into a fielder's choice, as Jordan scored from third, giving Waverly a 1-0 lead after the first inning.
The Blue Devils were sat down in order in the second as Eblin produced a fly out, strikeout, and groundout. Ben Flanders then singled to lead off the bottom half, and stole a base, but was left stranded. Eblin then tallied his fifth and sixth strikeouts of the game in the third inning. The Tigers would then get a two-out base runner in the bottom of the third inning but couldn’t bring the run across.
In the top of the fourth inning, the Blue Devils would ground out to second baseman Jase Hurd and third baseman Weston Roop, and Eblin would pick up a strikeout, as he sat 12 Blue Devils down in a row.
Waverly threatened in the bottom of the fourth, as Flanders walked and Hurd singled with one out. Then two batters later, L.T. Jordan walked with two outs. The Blue Devils would then get a fly out to end the inning and keep the score at 1-0 after four innings of play.
Eblin continued his outstanding pitching in the fifth, as he made it 15 straight batters retired. “I was trying to avoid (thinking about the no hitter) that at all costs, and in the back of my mind I knew I had one going. But I didn’t want to think about it cause I thought it would put too much pressure on me. I just knew in the back of my mind I had it. I didn’t want to think about it too much, because one simple bloop hit or something like that can mess it up, and I just went out there and did what I was doing,” mentioned Eblin.
Waverly went down in order in the bottom of the fifth as the score remained 1-0. Eblin got closer to history in the sixth as the Blue Devils struck out twice and lined out. Hurd walked and Peyton Harris doubled with two outs in the bottom of the sixth, but the Tigers couldn’t push a run across as they led 1-0 going into the top of the seventh. The top of the order would be due up for the Blue Devils. Eblin struck out the first batter for out number one. He then made it back-to-back strikeouts for the second out and moved just an out away for a perfect game.
Gallia Academy then put a ball in play, as Weston Roop fielded a ground ball at third and threw across the diamond to first baseman Ben Flanders for the final out of the game, as Eblin completed the perfect game.
“It was great," said Eblin. "We had a great defense behind me all night, and it’s probably one of our best defensive games of the year. They put the ball in play and our defense made plays behind me.”
Eblin tallied 13 strikeouts in the perfect game win.
“It’s no surprise because that’s what we’ve done all year — close games 1-0, 2-1, 3-2 — so we’ve been in a bunch of these games and been there before, so we knew we were prepared for this,” said Noble.
Offensively for the Tigers, LT Jordan was 1-for-3 with a single, walk and scored a run. J.T. Barnett was 1-for-3 with a single. Eblin was 1-for-3 with an RBI, while Jase Hurd was 1-for-2 with a single and a walk, Ben Flanders was 1-for-2 with a stolen base and Peyton Harris was 1-for-1 with a double. Alex Boles walked.
Waverly will now host the Unioto Sherman’s in a sectional final on Thursday who defeated New Lexington 3-0.
“We’re just happy to get by Gallia Academy pitcher (Zane) Loveday. He threw a great game," said Noble. "We knew he had great stuff and scouted him a couple times. We got that one run on the board and played great defense behind Derek. Unioto has a great team and swings the bats well.”
