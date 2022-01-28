With multiple starters out and a small bench, the Piketon Lady Redstreaks battled valiantly but fell short to the visiting Paint Valley Lady Bearcats 49-34 Thursday evening.
“Unfortunately, the Covid bug hit us Wednesday,” said Piketon head coach Jason Taylor.
Piketon’s lone senior starter Savannah McNelly has been out of the line-up since the Western game due to an injury. The Covid situation forced another starter to miss the game, as well as one of the first substitutes off the bench.
The Bearcats would take a 3-0 lead with 5:06 in the first quarter. After the Bearcats took a 9-2 lead later in the quarter, Addie Johnson scored in the paint and connected on a triple to spark a 5-0 run to cut the lead to 9-7. Paint Valley then scored on back-to-back triples to push the lead to 15-7 with 1:22 in the opening frame before going up 17-7 at the end of first.
“A short bench and two new starters, I had to go to a zone, and it just didn’t work. We work on zone, but not a lot, and they just got hot and made a few threes on us,” mentioned Taylor.
Natalie Cooper scored six points, while Jazz Lamerson added two points for the Redstreaks in the second quarter.
After the Bearcats went up 39-20, Jazz Lamerson then scored four straight points to get the Redstreaks within 39-24 with 1:53 in the third quarter. Paint Valley would then lead 45-27 after the third. Piketon then started the fourth quarter on a 5-2 run to cut the lead to 47-32 with 3:45 to go in the game. The Redstreaks continued to battle until the final buzzer but fell just short 49-34.
Statistically, Cooper led the Redstreaks with 11 points and 13 rebounds. Lamerson scored six points along with six rebounds, and Addie Johnson scored seven points and had three assists. Ali Taylor and Abrial Johnson both scored three points.
Hanna Uhrig led Paint Valley with 13 points and four rebounds. Olivia Smith and Averi McFadden scored 12 points for the Bearcats. Piketon was 11-of-39 from the floor and connected on two trifectas, while Paint Valley was 18-of-49 from the floor and connected on six triples. The Redstreaks were 10-of-13 from the free throw line while Paint Valley was 7-of-12. The Redstreaks won the rebounding battle 29-23.
“Jazz is a great athlete, and Olivia Smith is a great athlete. Those two battled all night. Smith might have been a little stronger, because of age, but we preach rebounding and we try to make sure we get the basketball,” said Taylor.
The Redstreaks will round out the regular season against Huntington and Westfall this coming week and will find out their seeding placement for the upcoming OHSAA tournament on Sunday.
“There’s 31 teams in the super sectional. I researched a lot and talked to several coaches. We look like we’re going to get around the 18 to 20 range, and we’ll probably play a 10 or 11 seed the first game. If we get by that game, we’ll play a five or six seed. There’s some good teams in this district. Eastern Brown is very good, Wheelersburg is very good, Adena is very good, Leesburg Fairfield is good who already beat us, and Fairland is good, so the sectional is deep,” said Taylor about the upcoming tournament draw.
Piketon will look to bounce back Tuesday as they travel to take on the Lady Huntsmen.
