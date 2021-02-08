Avenging an earlier loss, the Waverly Tigers traveled to Wheelersburg Friday evening and handed the Pirates their first defeat of the season with a 57-47 overtime triumph.
Waverly’s defense limited the Pirates to 15 points in the first half, allowing just six in the first quarter and nine in the second frame. Offensively, Trey Robertson led the charge in the opening quarter, scoring nine of Waverly’s 13, while Zeke Brown and Will Futhey each had a bucket in the post. Robertson was only able to get free for a basket in the second quarter, but other Tigers stepped up, as Gage Wheeler and Brown each hit a three-pointer, while Mark Stulley had a basket. At the break, the Tigers led 23-15.
Coming out of halftime, the Pirates fought back within one by the end of the third quarter, outscoring Waverly 12-5 to trim it to 28-27. Then in the fourth quarter, the Tigers had a battle with the Pirates, ultimately playing to a 43-43 tie and forcing overtime. Robertson scored 11 of Waverly’s 15 points during that stretch, hitting 5-of-6 on the line. Brown had two buckets in the post as well.
With Robertson continuing to drive and score or draw fouls, the Tigers put the win away in overtime. Robertson scored nine of the 14 points, hitting 7-of-8 on the line. Brown was 3-of-6 and Phoenix Wolf had a basket. In that four-minute stretch, the Tigers outscored the Pirates 14-4 to take the 57-47 overtime win.
For Waverly, Robertson finished with a game-high 33 points, followed by Brown with 15 points.
Matt Miller and Carter McCorkle each scored 15 for the Pirates.
Whe. HS — 6 9 12 16 4 — 47
Wav. HS — 13 10 5 15 14 — 57
WHEELERSBURG (47) — M. Miller 7 0 1-1 15, E. Swords 0 0 0-0 0, J. Lawson 0 0 0-0 0, C. McCorkle 6 1 0-1 15, J. Truitt 2 1 2-2 9, G. Adkins 1 0 0-1 2, C. McKenzie 1 1 1-2 6, TOTALS 17 3 4-7 47.
WAVERLY (57) — Mark Stulley 1 0 0-0 2, Gage Wheeler 0 1 0-0 3, Trey Robertson 6 3 12-14 33, Will Futhey 1 0 0-2 2, Zeke Brown 4 1 4-8 15, Phoenix Wolf 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 13 5 16-24 57.
On Saturday afternoon, the Tigers went to Oak Hill to take on the Oaks, winning 59-34.
Off to a strong start, Waverly dominated the opening quarter, going up 14-2. Zeke Brown scored six of the 14, followed by Trey Robertson with four points, while Phoenix Wolf and Will Futhey each had a basket.
In the second quarter, the Oaks rallied by outscoring the Tigers 16-10. That cut Waverly’s lead down to 24-18 at the half.
The Tigers put the game out of reach by coming out of the break with a 21-point outburst in the third quarter, while limiting the Oaks to eight points. Robertson led the charge by scoring 10 of the 21. Wheeler and Brown each added four, while Futhey contributed three. Heading to the fourth quarter, Waverly was up 45-26.
The Tigers ended the game by putting up 14 points in the final quarter. Every Tiger got to play, and Eli Crabtree and Peyton Harris both broke into the scoring column during the final eight minutes.
In the 59-34 win, Robertson led the charge with 21 points, followed by Brown with 12 points and Wheeler with nine points.
Waverly was back home for Tuesday evening and squared off with the Mohawks. The Tigers will also take on Valley Friday.
WHS — 14 10 21 14 — 59
OHHS — 2 18 8 8 — 34
WAVERLY (59) — Peyton Harris 1 0 0-2 2, Mark Stulley 1 0 1-2 3, Gage Wheeler 3 1 0-0 9, Trey Robertson 5 2 5-6 21, Wade Futhey 0 0 0-0 0, Drake Teeters 0 0 0-0 0, Caden Nibert 0 0 0-0 0, Will Futhey 3 0 0-0 6, Zeke Brown 6 0 0-3 12, Phoenix Wolf 2 0 1-2 5, Eli Crabtree 0 0 1-2 1, TOTALS 21 3 8-17 59.
OAK HILL (34) — Harden 0 1 0-0 3, N. Hall 0 0 0-2 0, A. Hall 2 0 0-0 4, G. Howell 0 1 0-0 3, Mullett 3 1 0-0 9, B. Howell 1 1 1-2 6, Stiltner 0 0 1-2 1, Fisher 4 0 0-0 8, TOTALS 10 4 2-6 34.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.