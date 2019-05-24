It is the best time of the year to be an IndyCar driver.
Stockdale native Zach Veach is preparing himself for his third career Indianapolis 500, which is slated to begin Sunday, May 26 at approximately 11 a.m.
In 2018, Veach had his best starting position of 25th for the Indianapolis 500 and moved up to 23rd by the time race ended. He will need to fight from the back again this year. He looked to be in good position to qualify in the upper half of the field strong practices leading up to “Fast Friday” on May 17. Veach finished Tuesday, May 14, seventh overall with a best speed of 228.133 mph. Wednesday was similar as he held seventh overall again with a best speed of 228.057 mph. Veach moved up to third overall on Thursday with a best speed of 226.070 mph. Then he finished Fast Friday 17th overall with a best speed of 229.687 mph, and 11th on the overall no-tow list at 229.079 mph
“Overall, a pretty good day. This whole week has been better than expected. We have been consistently in the top 10. Today, we were 13th on the no-tow list and our goal is to make the Fast Nine Shootout,” said Veach. “I think with the right changes overnight, that is a real possibility. We need to put our best foot forward and try to make the best decision we can overnight for tomorrow.”
Unfortunately, those changes did not pan out for Veach. He secured a starting position of 28th with a qualifying speed of 227.341 mph (four-lap average). He made two qualifying attempts and sat in line to make a third as time expired on day one of qualifying.
“I have a loss of words, honestly. I don’t understand what happened overnight. We went to bed yesterday with the eighth fastest car and we woke up this morning, and we could not find that speed today no matter what we did,” said Veach.
“The first run was a little too free, so we figured that was some of the loss. The team made great changes to get it back to what it was yesterday but then the speed wasn’t there again. I’m thankful that it didn’t end up worse but starting 28th is not going to be a fun time.
“Now we just have to focus on making the Gainbridge car into best race car that we can — it’s 2.5-miles with 33 cars, so you’re never going to have clean track. Everyone is going to be fighting the same problems, we’re just going to be fighting them a little earlier. But, no matter how bad it is, I’m just thankful to say that I’m going to be starting in my third Indy 500.”
Press releases from Andretti Autosport and information from indycar.com were used in this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.