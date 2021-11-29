Despite being out rebounded and held to 19 first half points, the Waverly Lady Tigers connected on five out of six triples in the second half and scored 34 points in the final 16 minutes to secure their first victory of the season Monday night. Kelli Stewart, Ava Little, and Bailey Vulgamore each scored double figures in a 53-38 win over the Northwest Lady Mohawks.
“It’s amazing how when the ball goes through the basket, we play better defense and things become easier,” said Waverly coach John Bonifield. “In the first half, we struggled to get anything going offensively. I thought they (Northwest) did a good job of taking Kelli (Stewart) away and a little bit of Bailey (Vulgamore) away in the first half. And the second half defensively, we started getting stops, got out in transition and got good looks. Ava (Little) hit us some big threes, and Kelli got going as well. It’s nice when you play together and have good ball movement. Bailey did a nice job of sharing the ball, and it was a team effort.”
With Sarah Thompson, the Tigers’ best rebounder out, Waverly knew it would take a team effort to rebound against a very good rebounding Northwest team.
“That was our biggest concern going in that she’s (Sarah Thompson) is our best rebounder. We kind of relied on her when the ball goes in the air that she’s going to grab the rebound. But tonight we talked about it before the game, and we knew it was going to take all five (players), and we did a decent job,” said Bonifield.
“We always seem to struggle to rebound. I think a lot of it is because we switch out between zone and man, and zone is difficult to rebound out of. But we’ll work on that in practice. We’re going to get better at that, and shore it up. We can’t keep getting out rebounded by 15 or 20 every game and expect to win in the SOC (Southern Ohio Conference).”
Waverly took a 6-0 lead midway through the first quarter. Northwest then evened the score at 6-6 before Waverly used a 7-1 run to take a 13-7 lead after the first quarter.
With 4:19 left in the first half, Waverly held a 15-11 lead. The Mohawks then inched closer making it 16-13 towards the end of the half before Ava Little hit a three with under 20 seconds to play, making it a 19-17 Tiger advantage at the half.
Waverly came out on fire in the second half, as Little and Bailey Vulgamore connected on triples to give the Tigers a 25-18 lead. Northwest then cut the lead to 27-24 with 3:00 left in the third. Kelli Stewart then hit a three with 1:32 to go in the third, as Waverly built their lead to 32-26. The Tigers then used a 5-2 run the last 1:32 to take a 37-28 into the fourth quarter.
After Little connected on her fourth trifecta of the night and Stewart scored on a steal and basket, Waverly took their largest lead for the game 46-30 with 4:21 left to play in the game.
“In the first half, I was hesitant with the ball and didn’t have a lot of confidence in myself. Then I hit one,” said Little. “When we came back out in the second half, I trusted my team and knew they would get a rebound if I did miss it, and them having my back gave me confidence to shoot the ball more.”
“This year, I’m extending my game,” added Stewart. “I don’t ever normally shoot, but this year I’m doing that more often, and this year especially, I’m being more aggressive at the basket. That’s where I’m getting most of my points, and on defense I’m critiquing that a lot by creating deflections and steals that lead to layups on the floor.”
The Tigers would add seven more points over the final four minutes, as they went on to defeat the Mohawks 53-38. Statistically Waverly was balanced scoring throughout the game and had seven players score.
“It helps you out across the board. You can’t focus on just one player with us,” Bonifield mentioned. “We’re capable of (scoring with) all five on the floor. When you can share the wealth, it helps you with momentum and knowing, ‘I’ll get my chance to score,’ instead of one player going for 40. It keeps everybody engaged offensively and defensively. We have to have balanced scoring if we’re going to compete.”
Leading the way was Stewart with 18 points and 5 boards. Little was 4-of-5 from the arc, while scoring 14 points along with 4 rebounds. Vulgamore scored 12 points along with 3 steals. Caris Risner scored 4 points, while Delaney Tackett scored 2 points along with 5 rebounds. Aubree Fraley scored 2 points, while Morgan Crabtree rounded out the scoring with 1 point.
The Tigers were 20-of-43 shooting, including 6-of-13 from the three-point line. They finished 7-of-12 from the free throw line, while grabbing 19 rebounds. The Tigers forced 14 Northwest turnovers, while committing 15. The Tigers will now travel to Minford on Thursday to take on the Falcons.
“It’s always tough to win on the road, and they have some young height,” said Bonifield. “We hope Sarah is back for Thursday. If not, we’re going to have to improve rebounding, or it’s going to be a tall task down there. But the good news is we have good returners — good senior and junior leadership — that we’re relying on. That helps you early in the season, especially on the road.”
“We have such a small number of players on the team,” said Stewart. “We all have to contribute even if it’s little things that mean the biggest things to this team more than ever.”
