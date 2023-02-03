On Tuesday night in front of the home crowd, the Western Indians completed the season sweep over the Clay Panthers, winning 54-43.
Western’s scoring in the opening quarter was handled by the trio of Drew Haggy, Kameron Janes and Chase Carter. Haggy had seven, Janes added five, each with a trey, and Carter provided a bucket. That gave the Indians a 14-6 lead.
The Indians added 15 more points in the second quarter, led by senior Colt Henderson with seven points. Henderson had two buckets and went 3-of-4 from the line during that stretch. Haggy and Janes both dialed long distance again, as each hit a trey. Carter added another bucket. At the half, Western was ahead 29-14.
Outside shooting continued to be a strength for Western in the third quarter. Janes connected on two triples, while Haggy added another. Daniel Rodriguez had a basket. The Indians took a 14-point lead to the fourth quarter, 40-26.
Finishing the final eight minutes of play, Janes led Western with five points, including his fifth trifecta of the game. Haggy added four points with a bucket and two free throws. Carter went 3-of-4 from the line, while Henderson had a final basket, finishing the 54-43 win.
Janes led the way in scoring for the Indians, producing 19 points. Haggy followed with 17 and Henderson produced nine.
Clay’s Malachi Loper finished with 15 points, while Jack Holbrook added 11.
The victory was Western’s third straight. The Indians improved to 11-8 overall and 8-4 in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play. After playing at Sciotoville East on Friday, the Indians will be at home Saturday afternoon for their final ‘Super Saturday’ of the season versus the visiting Manchester Greyhounds. The varsity girls game will begin at 1 p.m., followed by the JV boys and varsity boys.
