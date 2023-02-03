On Tuesday night in front of the home crowd, the Western Indians completed the season sweep over the Clay Panthers, winning 54-43.

Western’s scoring in the opening quarter was handled by the trio of Drew Haggy, Kameron Janes and Chase Carter. Haggy had seven, Janes added five, each with a trey, and Carter provided a bucket. That gave the Indians a 14-6 lead.


