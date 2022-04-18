Playing on back-to-back nights in between the raindrops, the Waverly Lady Tigers picked up two more varsity softball wins last week, winning over Clay 5-1 and then following with a 7-0 triumph over the visiting Oak Hill Lady Oaks.
Waverly sophomore Kendalynn Ficken delivered a two-run homer in Tuesday's home win over Clay, and then did the same in the Oak Hill game on Wednesday. The fifth-inning homer by Ficken in the Oak Hill game was a big momentum shift for Waverly, which had been holding a 1-0 lead up to that point. Ficken's shot over the fence instantly moved the lead to 3-0 and before the frame was finished, Waverly had a 7-0 lead.
"Honestly, I wasn't expecting it, but then I saw it go over the fence," said Ficken. "My adrenaline kicked in and it was really exciting. It really set the tone for the other batters."
To start the inning, Waverly's Montanna Leeth led off with a double on a line drive to center field. Drea Tannehill followed with a sacrifice bunt to move Leeth to third. Then Ficken stepped to the plate and delivered her two-run shot, depositing the ball over the right field fence. Her Waverly teammates poured out of the dugout to greet her when she reached home plate.
"I love it," said Ficken of the moment. "They're great teammates. They're there for me, picking me up when I need it, and for big moments, too."
Even then, Waverly wasn't finished. Aubree Fraley had the next big hit, smacking a triple to right field. Caris Risner followed with a single to right field, pushing Fraley home to make the lead 4-0. Faith Thornsberry followed with an infield single. Then Suzzy Wall doubled to left field to send them both home and make it 6-0. Katrina Entler had the final hit of the inning with a single to right field, scoring Wall to make it 7-0.
Waverly's only other run came in the first inning. Fraley came up with a leadoff walk and scored on a double from Thornsberry. She advanced to third on a passed ball and appeared to score when Entler singled to right field. But the run was nullified by the officiating crew, ruling that Thornsberry was out at home.
"I think it got to us a little bit," said Ficken. "We took our 10 seconds, brushed it off and didn't let it get to us that much."
Waverly coach Scott Hayes was proud of the maturity that his team displayed in that moment.
"They (the umpires) are just doing their job. They gave me the explanation for the rules and their interpretations of it. That's fine. They're paid to know them better than I am, so I don't have any problem with that," said Hayes.
"What I'm mostly proud of is that our girls are finally adopting the 'next play' mentality. That has been our personality since I've been here. No matter what adversity you face, you don't worry about the moment that has passed. You just go out and make the next play. You can't control what the umpires do, bad hops, or line drives that go right to someone (for an out). All you can do is go on to the next play, and the fact that it didn't rattle them at all, even though there was a little bit of controversy going on, was great."
Over the next three-and-a-half innings, it was a defensive battle between the two teams. Oak Hill pitcher Brenna Davis limited Waverly's damage in the second, third and fourth innings. Risner had a two-out single in the third and that was it. Davis also ran her strikeout total up to seven through four innings.
Oak Hill had runners stranded on base in every inning of the game but the sixth, totaling 13 in all. In the second and third innings, the Waverly defense managed to wiggle out of a bases-loaded jam both times.
Oak Hill had just four hits in the loss. Cam Kirby led by going 2-for-4. Carly Jones was 1-3. Pitcher Brenna Davis was 1-4. From the circle, she gave up seven runs on 10 hits, while striking out six, walking one and hitting three batters.
For Waverly, Ficken was 1-for-3 with two RBIs for her two runs homer. Thornsberry was 2-3 with a double, one run and one RBI. Risner was 2-4 with a run and an RBI. Entler was 2-3. Leeth finished 1-3 with a double and a run. Wall was 1-4 with a double, a run and two RBIs. Faley was 1-3 with a triple and two runs.
"We are a young team, but I really believe we are coming together," said Ficken.
Adding in a Friday, April 8 11-1 win at Eastern, the Lady Tigers have won three in a row.
"We had quality at-bats tonight. They didn't turn out as hits or walks. Oak Hill made good defensive plays," said Hayes. "The girls just stuck with it. We try to be aggressive early. We just have to keep grinding and playing one pitch at a time."
"It's a very young and very inexperienced group that took their lumps early. We had a good week. Things are coming back together," said Hayes. "The pitching and defense looks way better, and the hitting is coming around. I still don't like waiting till the fourth or fifth inning (to start hitting and scoring), but we'll take whatever we can. Every hit is a confidence builder. I always say, In this game, confidence evaporates in a day. So anything could happen as far as that goes. I'm happy for them. They definitely worked hard, they stuck together, and it's nice to see good things happening for them."
The 5-1 win on the previous night over Portsmouth Clay was also a confidence booster. Clay is generally one of the top Division IV and Southern Ohio Conference Division I teams in the area.
Waverly was able to get started early in that victory, plating three runs in the second inning. Clay's only run came in the top of the third, trimming it to 3-1. Then the Lady Tigers tacked on two more insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth.
For Waverly, Camryn Campbell pitched all seven innings. She gave up just one run on nine hits, while striking out seven batters and walking none.
Kendalynn Ficken was 1-for-2 with a pair of RBIs for her two-run homer. Suzzy Wall finished 1-3 with a double. Drea Tannehill was 1-3 with a run and a double. Caris Risner was 1-for-2 with a run and an RBI. Montanna Leeth also had an RBI.
Hayes continues to be proud of his team's growth.
"We weren't competing at all to begin the season, but we're getting better. The whole goal has been May. Being this inexperienced, we really wanted to be playing our best when the tournament rolls around, and I feel like we've taken steps each week," he said.
"Last week, it was about just wanting to compete. This week, it was turning the competition into wins. We've got three in a row now. The girls are starting to get a taste of it. We are getting out of jams. That builds toughness and that kind of toughness will carry into May. Everything we do now is trying to build consistency and momentum before the tournament."
Waverly is scheduled to head to Northwest on Wednesday before returning home to face Minford on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.