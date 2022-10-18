It was quite the battle featuring hard serves, heavy hitting and some long volleys, but ultimately the Western Lady Indians will be advancing in postseason play.

In a Division IV sectional semifinal volleyball match, Western defended home court and defeated Portsmouth Clay 3-2 (25-15, 16-25, 28-26, 22-25, 15-9) on Monday evening. The victory means that Western will travel to Waterford Wednesday night for a sectional final contest. Waterford defeated Corning Miller 3-0 (25-14, 25-20, 25-11) in Monday’s sectional semifinal round to set up the meeting with Western.

