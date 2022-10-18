The Western Lady Indians celebrate after winning a point on a long volley versus the Clay Panthers in Monday night’s 3-2 sectional semifinal win. Players shown celebrating include Kerrigan Marhoover, Kenzi Ferneau, Megan Whitley, Addy Brewster, Breleigh Tackett and Katelynn Penwell.
The Western Lady Indians celebrate after winning a point on a long volley versus the Clay Panthers in Monday night’s 3-2 sectional semifinal win. Players shown celebrating include Kerrigan Marhoover, Kenzi Ferneau, Megan Whitley, Addy Brewster, Breleigh Tackett and Katelynn Penwell.
Julie Billings/News WAtchman
Western junior Finley May makes a diving dig during Monday night’s sectional semifinal volleyball contest versus Clay. Teammate Addy Brewster stands ready to spring into action beside her.
It was quite the battle featuring hard serves, heavy hitting and some long volleys, but ultimately the Western Lady Indians will be advancing in postseason play.
In a Division IV sectional semifinal volleyball match, Western defended home court and defeated Portsmouth Clay 3-2 (25-15, 16-25, 28-26, 22-25, 15-9) on Monday evening. The victory means that Western will travel to Waterford Wednesday night for a sectional final contest. Waterford defeated Corning Miller 3-0 (25-14, 25-20, 25-11) in Monday’s sectional semifinal round to set up the meeting with Western.
While advancing in the tournament, Western completed the season sweep of Clay, having won both Southern Ohio Conference Division I matches against the Lady Panthers in the regular season.
“It is hard to play a team three times in a season and win all three times. That in and of itself is difficult,” Western coach Mallorie Williams said. “Our offense was a little down tonight, but with that being said, we were still able to compensate in other areas. Our defense is always solid, and we can rely on that.”
In the opening set, the two teams battled through some early ties. Kerrigan Marhoover had an early serving run of four points to give the Lady Indians an 8-5 edge. Later, Breleigh Tackett helped to extend the lead some more with her serves, as Kenzi Ferneau provided a pair of kills, 12-8. Clay came surging back to cut the lead to one. Western was able to stay in front the rest of the way. Ferneau gave the Lady Indians some breathing room with a three-point serving run, 19-14, highlighted with a kill from Katelynn Penwell. The Lady Panthers claimed two final points before Penwell leveled another kill. Then Marhoover served the final five points with four of those being aces, 25-15.
The second set saw the two teams battle back and forth with one- to two-point leads and several ties. Addy Brewster provided three kills to keep Western within striking distance at 10-9. Western was within one again at 13-12, but Clay followed with a run of six points, opening a 19-12 advantage en route to a 25-16 win.
With Clay threatening to steal the momentum, Western began the third set with three straight service points from Brewster. Points won at the net by Marhoover and Ferneau helped Western maintain the edge. Then the Lady Panthers surged ahead with a run of six straight points to go up 10-5. Marhoover broke that run by making a key save on a ball. She finished the point with a kill later in the volley. Then she served two more points, trimming the lead to 11-9. Clay pushed the lead up to six, 16-10, before Western cut it back to four and then made a run on Penwell’s serve to get within one, 21-20. Both teams fought to claim the set, tying at 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26. Then Western finished it off with back to back points to take the victory 28-26. That gave the Lady Indians the 2-1 lead.
Clay was not going away quietly. The fourth set started with a series of ties, followed by several short serving runs from the Lady Panthers. The first saw Clay move ahead 10-8. Western came back with a run of five points, including three ace serves from Penwell, taking a 13-10 lead. Clay followed with a run of four points. The two teams tied at 14 and 15, traded leads and then tied at 19, 20, 21 and 22. The Lady Panthers took the final three points to finish the 25-22 win.
In the fifth and final set, Western claimed the first four points. Then Clay countered with a run of five. The Lady Indians didn’t panic, moving ahead again with a 6-1 run with serves from Finley May and Ferneau that gave them a 10-6 lead. The Lady Indians never trailed again. Kills from Marhoover and Brewster led to more points as Western finished the 15-9 victory and advanced in tournament play.
“Our main focus this year has been recovery, resilience and grit. We had some tough games this season where we had to work through recovery, resilience and grit. It paid off today. There was not one player who didn’t contribute. They all showed up tonight,” Williams said after the victory.
“Our young girls have all developed over the season and have become varsity-seasoned players. At the end of the day, when a young team like we is able pull out a win in tournament time, there’s not much more you can pick apart or ask for. I’m super proud of them.”
Up next is a journey to Waterford to take on the Lady Wildcats at 6 p.m. on Wednesday night.
“I’ve had Waterford in my sights. We seem to be fairly evenly matched. They are a young team as well,” Williams said. “I think we are going to have another tough contest, but our resilience and grit will show there.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.