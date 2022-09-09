Eastern traveled to Lucasville to face off against the Valley Indians in an SOC I- SOC II battle on Friday night. The Eagles battled until the end but fell 35-0 to the hosting Indians.

After Valley took the opening kick to the Eagles 35 to begin the game, they later scored on a three-yard touchdown run by Colton Buckle to take a 7-0 lead with 10:46 in the first quarter.

