Eastern traveled to Lucasville to face off against the Valley Indians in an SOC I- SOC II battle on Friday night. The Eagles battled until the end but fell 35-0 to the hosting Indians.
After Valley took the opening kick to the Eagles 35 to begin the game, they later scored on a three-yard touchdown run by Colton Buckle to take a 7-0 lead with 10:46 in the first quarter.
Eastern would then take possession at the 20, but would go three and out. Valley then blocked the punt and took over at the 10. Landyn Reinsmith then came up with an interception on the ensuing drive returning it to the 41. Eastern then moved the ball inside Valley territory but was stopped short on downs with 3:36 left in the opening quarter.
George Arnett then connected with Hunter Edwards for a 56-yard touchdown pass to give the Indians a 14-0 lead with 2:56 left in the first. Valley then took a 21-0 lead with 7:35 left in the second quarter in a 12 yard rushing touchdown. Eastern would go three and out on the next drive. Valley then pushed the lead to 28-0 with 3:53 left in the half. The Eagles then moved deep into Valley territory on their next drive but was stopped short of the end zone as Valley would lead 28-0 going into the half.
Both teams would trade possessions to begin the second half. The Eagles drove to the Valley 13 on the next drive but an interception by the Indians would give them the ball at the 20 with 5:11 left in the third. Eastern then forced Valley to punt and blocked it, as Braylon Lamerson recovered it at the 4-yard line giving Eastern a first and goal with 1:10 left in the third. However the Eagles were stopped short as Valley would take over with 11:56 in the game.
Valley scored with 7:35 left in the game on a 33 yard touchdown pass taking a 35-0 lead.
Eastern battled until the end taking the ball into Valley territory on their last drive but would come up short 35-0. The Eagles return home next Friday night as they will host Berne Union.
A full game story and photos will be available online later and run in Wednesday’s print edition.
