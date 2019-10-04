Getting off to a good start in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play, the Eastern Eagles turned a slow start into a dominant football performance.
The game was only close early and there was just one tie before the Eastern Eagles started airing out the ball and soared to a 49-8 triumph over the hosting East Tartans in Allard Park.
Junior Logan Clemmons had a big night. He scored five touchdowns in all. Clemmons carried the ball just six times, but he amassed 80 yards and three touchdowns. With quarterback Wyatt Hines throwing to him, Clemmons snagged 4 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown.
“Early in the game, they (East) took Logan away from us, so we went to Devon,” said Eastern coach Scott Tomlison. “Devon was huge for us. He has really stepped up. When he plays like that, then they can’t double team Logan. It is hard for any team to guard Logan one-on-one.”
Devon Conley was the beneficiary of two passes from Hines, including a 25-yard touchdown catch to start the scoring. Hines finished 7-of-10 passing for 154 yards. He also carried the ball 11 times for 60 yards. Gage Denny had a catch of 3 yards, while Tyler Hanshaw finished with 6 carries for 29 yards.
After trading possessions and punts to start the game, the Eagles appeared to have their first opportunity to strike. They drove all the way to the Tartan 5-yard line where sophomore quarterback Wyatt Hines was stopped just short of the needed gain for a first down. But it still didn’t take long for the Eagles to strike. They gave the ball back to the Tartans with 7:11 left on the clock in the first quarter.
Defensively, Eastern was quick to stop the run. East’s Chase Coyle ran the ball three times before the Tartans had to punt. It took just one play for the Eagles to strike. Standing on the East 25-yard line, Hines had several options, but he saw Devon Conley running alone along the Eastern sideline. Hines lofted it that direction and Conley caught it on the run, holding off a defender for the touchdown. Tyler Hanshaw followed with the conversion rush, making the lead 8-0 with 4:25 left.
It didn’t take long for the Tartans to strike, using the momentum gained from a 49-yard kickoff return by Andrew Pyles to set up on the Eastern 21-yard line. Then Coyle covered the remaining 21 yards to put the Tartans on the scoreboard. Braidan Haney provided the conversion run, tying it at 8-8 with 18 seconds off the clock.
That was as close as the Tartans could get. The rest of the scoring belonged to Eastern. Gage Denny gave the Eagles a big lift with a 28-yard kickoff return that brought the ball to the Tartan 42-yard line. Hines went back to Denny for the catch and a 3-yard gain. Then Hines found Conley again for another 24 yards. Hanshaw had a 4-yard run before Hines closed the drive with a keeper, covering the final 16 yards for the touchdown. Hanshaw had his second conversion run, making the lead 16-8 with 1:53 left in the opening quarter.
On East’s next drive, Coyle ran for a pair of short gains before quarterback Austin Baughman was sacked on third down, forcing a punt. Then K.J. Reinsmith blocked Coyle’s punt attempt, giving the Eagles the ball on the Tartan 12-yard line, just 12 seconds into the second quarter.
“We made a couple of defensive adjustments this week, shuffling some guys around,” said Tomlison. “We went back to having Kyle Beasley at linebacker, as well as K.J. Reinsmith, a freshman. They played really well. We played downhill and got off our blocks.”
Starting on the Tartan 12-yard line, Logan Clemmons took a direct snap and gained 3 yards on the ground. Then Hines passed to him for three more yards. Hines followed with a 5-yard keeper, getting to the Tartan 1-yard line. There Clemmons took the ball again and plunged into the end zone. Hines completed a conversion pass to Conley, extending the lead to 24-8 with 10:20 left in the half.
East took advantage of a short kickoff and moved into Eastern territory. But they couldn’t pick up a first down. Baughman’s fourth-down pass fell incomplete and the Eagles had the ball again with 7:47 to go in the half.
Two big plays gave the Eagles more points. Hines broke a 25-yard run to get to the Tartan 25-yard line. Then he aired the ball out to Clemmons for a catch in the end zone, extending the lead to 30-8 with 6:58 to go before the break. Hines was stopped short on his conversion try.
Once again, the Eagles denied the Tartans from getting a first down. They punted the ball away only to have Eastern respond with another quick strike set up by a costly pass interference penalty.
That penalty assessed against the Tartans gave the Eagles the ball on the 13-yard line. Clemmons ran it into the end zone from there, reversing his course several times to evade defenders. Chase Carter’s kick attempt was blocked, but Eastern held a 36-8 lead with 3:43 left in the half.
The Tartans were able to pick up a first down on their next drive, getting into Eastern territory. But they ultimately turned the ball over on downs when Baughman’s fourth-down pass fell incomplete.
Having 48 seconds left on the clock, the Eagles didn’t waste any time. Hines went right to the air, firing the ball to a speedy Clemmons who turned up the jets and moved ahead of defenders for a 65-yard touchdown strike. Carter’s kick attempt missed just wide of the goal post. But the Eagles had a 42-8 advantage and just 15 seconds had ticked off the clock.
Eastern senior Tyler Hanshaw put an exclamation point on the half, intercepting Baughman’s second down pass to bring that drive to an end.
The Eagles finished the scoring on their first possession in the second half. This time, they kept the ball on the ground, mixing runs from Hanshaw and Hines to move to the East 45-yard line. There Hines handed off to Clemmons, who broke a 55-yard run to the end zone for the final touchdown of the night. Carter’s kick was good, making the score 49-8.
“The defense is getting better each week. Even last week, we played well enough defensively against Greenfield, we just lost the turnover battle. We challenged our players all week about the turnovers and getting off their blocks. It paid off tonight,” said Tomlison.
“When we take care of the football, we can be a tough team to beat. We have to forget about the first half of the season. We are 1-0 in the league. We still have a goal left, and that is to win the league. We have Symmes Valley coming to our place next week. They are really good. It is all about preparing for Symmes Valley now.”
