Scioto Valley Conference All-League Softball Team 2020-2021
First Team: Huntington senior Kylee Kellough, Westfall senior Maddie Mullins, Unioto freshman Alexis Book, Westfall's Olivia Dumm, Southeastern sophomore Erin Richendollar, Adena freshman Kiera Williams, Paint Valley junior Olivia Smith, Unioto junior Avery Miller, Zane Trace sophomore Lexi Scott.
Second Team: Southeastern junior Lexi Lockwood, Westfall's Abbie Bickenheuser, Adena sophomore Sydney Fogelsong, Zane Trace's Gracey McCullough, Adena sophomore Caelen Miner, Huntington junior Allison Basye, Unioto freshman Hannah Hull, Westfall's Delana Landefeld Westfall, Southeastern senior Cidney Huff.
Honorable Mention: Emily Jones and Emma Garrison of Adena, Haley Wilburn and Harmony Henneberger of Huntington, Bella Stauffer and Haylee Vaughn of Paint Valley, Laney Brown and Taylor Williams of Piketon, Audrey Scott and Kynsi Popp of Southeastern, Jade Zickafoose and Megan Miller of Unioto, Leah Ragland and Makayla Cook of Westfall, and Morgan Webb and Alexis Guffey of Zane Trace.
Player of the Year: Kaylee Kellough (Huntington)
Coach of the Year: Lance Heath (Westfall)
League Champion: Westfall (12-2)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.