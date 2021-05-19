Scioto Valley Conference All-League Softball Team 2020-2021

First Team: Huntington senior Kylee Kellough, Westfall senior Maddie Mullins, Unioto freshman Alexis Book, Westfall's Olivia Dumm, Southeastern sophomore Erin Richendollar, Adena freshman Kiera Williams, Paint Valley junior Olivia Smith, Unioto junior Avery Miller, Zane Trace sophomore Lexi Scott.  

Second Team: Southeastern junior Lexi Lockwood, Westfall's Abbie Bickenheuser, Adena sophomore Sydney Fogelsong, Zane Trace's Gracey McCullough, Adena sophomore Caelen Miner, Huntington junior Allison Basye, Unioto freshman Hannah Hull, Westfall's Delana Landefeld Westfall, Southeastern senior Cidney Huff.

Honorable Mention: Emily Jones and Emma Garrison of Adena, Haley Wilburn and Harmony Henneberger of Huntington, Bella Stauffer and Haylee Vaughn of Paint Valley, Laney Brown and Taylor Williams of Piketon, Audrey Scott and Kynsi Popp of Southeastern, Jade Zickafoose and Megan Miller of Unioto, Leah Ragland and Makayla Cook of Westfall, and Morgan Webb and Alexis Guffey of Zane Trace. 

Player of the Year: Kaylee Kellough (Huntington)

Coach of the Year: Lance Heath (Westfall)

League Champion: Westfall (12-2)

