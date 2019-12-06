Beginning their second year of varsity competition, the Waverly Tigers began the 2019-2020 wrestling season with a home dual meet against the visiting McClain Tigers Thursday evening.
The hosting Waverly Tigers suffered a 42-36 defeat in a contest that was tied until the final match of the night. Both teams won their share of matches by forfeit.
Quincy Harris picked up the lone match win in the 160-pound class for Waverly by pinning his competitor. C.J. Tolliver lost via pin in the 150-pound class. In the 220-pound class, Zak Green battled his opponent into the third period before losing on a pin. Michael Davis lost on a pin in the second period of the heavyweight battle.
For the female team members, Savanna Johnson and Trinity Shell both won by forfeit. Aiyana Tolliver competed with a male wrestler from McClain, losing on a pin.
“We were tied 36-36 with one match to go. We had a first-year wrestler go against a guy who has been wrestling for a while,” said Waverly coach Scott Green. “That’s what happens. But it is about getting matches and getting as many as possible. It is like running. You only get better if you do it.”
In all, Waverly won five matches via forfeit, while McClain took three on forfeit.
Green is pleased with the direction the program is going in year two of competition.
“We finished last year with five high school wrestlers. We only had eight on a consistent basis during the year. We had significantly more come out of the team this year. We have a roster of 18, with 15 of those coming on a consistent basis,” said Green.
“Last year, the most we could fill was seven or eight weight classes. This year we can fill 10 or 11 (out of 14 total). Once everyone settles into their weight class, we should be able to field a pretty good team.”
Five wrestlers are returning to the high school team for the Tigers, including Quincy Harris, Michael Davis, Zak Green, Abby Montgomery and Trinity Shell. Harris posted the most wins of anyone on the team last year. Montgomery, a senior, is a team captain, thanks to the votes of her teammates. From the junior high ranks, C.J. Tolliver has joined the high school squad as a freshman. Green said Tolliver will be a tough out for opponents once he progresses more.
For the five Lady Tigers on the roster, they will be able to compete in an all-girls state championship at Hilliard Davidson High School in late February.
Green is also pleased to have good numbers of tough wrestlers on this year’s squad.
“Our program is progressing. Those who are returning are tougher wrestlers,” said Green. “It has been a lot of hard work. They are getting used to wrestling and the mindset that you have to have to do it.”
All of the assistant coaches are back this year as well, including Calvin Tolliver, Mindie Bond and John Carranco.
“We upped our competition from last year. We have a much more aggressive schedule,” said Green. “The schedule is based on points. You are only allowed 20 points in a year. We finished with 14 points last year for our schedule. This year we are at 19.5, which means we nearly have a full schedule.”
After starting with Thursday night’s dual with McClain, both teams were set to head to Jackson County for the Jackson American Legion Post 81 Invitational.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.