Chillicothe Paints - Win 39

The Chillicothe Paints picked up their 39th win Thursday night, defeating the Champion City Kings 9-3. Cameron Bowen steps to the plate on his way to a 1-3 night with a double and three RBIs.

 chillicothepaints.com

CHILLICOTHE — The Chillicothe Paints topped the Champion City Kings 9-3 Thursday night at VA Memorial Stadium, never trailing in front of a crowd of 3,386 on Fan Appreciation Night.

Luke Walter started for the Paints, holding the Kings without a baserunner through the first two innings.


  

