In a five-day span, the Waverly Lady Tigers took a lead in one tennis match with Notre Dame and grabbed a 4-1 victory over Vinton County in another.
Playing between the raindrops Thursday evening, Aug. 26, at Notre Dame, the Lady Tigers claimed an early lead over the hosting Lady Titans, clawing to a 2-0 advantage before rain postponed the remainder of the matches.
“We had to change the lineup due to an illness, but the girls stepped up nicely,” said Waverly tennis coach Matt Morrison.
“Maddy Davis had to leave doubles, and she played three singles and won 6-1, 6-1. She played well in sets during summer, so I was confident she’d be our best bet there.”
In doubles, Sophie Thomas and Maggie Harris combined for a 6-4, 6-3 win.
“Sophie has been a starter in doubles since her freshman year, and Maggie has stepped in when needed and given us solid play,” said Morrison.
Those results pushed Waverly to a 2-0 lead overall.
Blossom Smith stepped up from No. 3 singles to move into No. 2 singles. Smith lost the first set before rallying to claim the second 6-1.
“Rain forced us to stop with Blossom leading 3-2 in final set,” said Morrison. “We will continue that later this season.”
On Monday evening under overcast, yet dry skies, the Lady Tigers picked up a 4-1 triumph over the visiting Vinton County Lady Vikings.
The singles players were all victorious. In No. 1 singles, Kayla Barker rolled 6-1, 6-2 in No. 1 singles. Blossom Smith won her No. 3 singles match 6-0, 6-4. In No. 2 singles, Kaelyn Linn had the longest battle of the three, needing three sets to win 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.
In No. 1 doubles, Greenlee Thacker and Maggi Armstrong suffered a three-set defeat 6-0, 4-6, 3-6. In No. 2 doubles, Sophie Thomas and Maddy Davis won 6-4, 6-1.
The Lady Tigers (5-2 overall, 2-1 SOC) will head to Jackson Wednesday.
