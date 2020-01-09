In their Tuesday night road game at Portsmouth West from start to finish, the Eastern Eagles couldn’t ever take control, falling to the hosting Senators 48-39.
The Eagles got off to a slow start offensively, having just one lone three-pointer from Neil Leist in the opening quarter. They did their job defensively though, holding the Senators to single digit scoring as well. West took a 7-3 advantage into the second quarter.
Eastern senior Hunter Cochenour and sophomore Brennen Slusher combined for nine points in the second quarter. The Senators added 11, going up 18-12 the break.
Coming out of the locker room, both teams picked up the pace and the scoring. Cochenour powered Eastern’s attack by scoring 12 of their 18 points. Junior Dillion Mattox was 3-of-4 from the line, while Slusher connected on another triple. West countered with 17 points, staying ahead 35-30.
Senator Nick Davis, who had scored eight of West’s 17 points in the third quarter, followed that up by scoring nine of his team’s 13 in the fourth quarter. The Eagles could only counter with nine points, using four from Slusher, three from Leist and two from Cochenour, dropping the game 48-39.
Leading the way for the Eagles was Cochenour with 19 points, followed by Slusher with 11. West was led by Davis with 21 points, scoring all but four of those in the second half.
With the loss, the Eagles dropped to 5-6 overall and 2-5 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. They were set to take on the Wheelersburg Pirates Friday night.
