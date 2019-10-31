Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Austin Henderson 126-629, 9 TDs; Sammy Savage 75-388, 6 TDs; Levi Gullion 31-148, 2 TDs; Nate Waddell 7-48; Alan Austin 4-51; Levi Pettit 2-3; Camren Loar 2-2.
Passing: Levi Gullion 123-for-211 for 1,971 yards, 14 TDs, 10 INTs; Alan Austin 1-for-1 for 7 yards.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Johnny Burton 30-530, 3 TDs; Camren Loar 30-422, 3 TDs; Chris Chandler 23-375, 4 TDs; Austin Henderson 18-345, 2 TDs; Brody Fuller 9-134, 1 TD;Logan Maynard 5-95, 1 TD; Kydan Potts 4-58, 1 TD; Sammy Savage 5-9; Levi Gullion 3-5; Tracy Swisher 1-7.
Tackles: Austin Henderson 84, Sammy Savage 75, Kydan Potts 60, A.J. VanHoy 42, Connor Galloway 38, Bryce Wooldridge 30, Colin Alley 28, Easton Lansing 27, Logan Maynard 26, Jeremy Copley 24, Johnny Burton 19, Steven Salyer 11, William Brewster 10, Tyler Galloway 7, Camren Loar 6, Briar Thompson 6, Mason Hartley 6, Jacob Taylor 4, Jon Carpenter 2, Jorge del Rio 2, Levi Gullion 2, Eli Bear 2, Braiden Dunham 1.
Tackles for loss: Sammy Savage 8, A.J.VanHoy 2, Colin Alley 2, Austin Henderson 1, Connor Galloway 1, William Brewster 1, Tyler Galloway 1, Jacob Taylor 1, Kydan Potts 1.
Sacks (No.-Yds. Lost): Austin Henderson 5-31, Sammy Savage 2-9, A.J. VanHoy 2, William Brewster 1-5, Kydan Potts 1.
Hurries of Opposing QB: Sammy Savage 6, Austin Henderson 5, A.J. VanHoy 3, Connor Galloway 1, William Brewster 1, Steven Salyer 1, Easton Lansing 1.
Interceptions: Camren Loar 2, A.J. VanHoy 1, Logan Maynard 1, Johnny Burton 1, Levi Gullion 1.
Pass Deflections: Jeremy Copley 4, Colin Alley 4, Johnny Burton 3, Logan Maynard 2, Bryce Wooldridge 1, Sammy Savage 1, A.J. VanHoy 1, Kydan Potts 1, Levi Gullion 1.
Fumble Recoveries (No.-Yds. Return): Connor Galloway 2; Austin Henderson 2-40, TD; Levi Pettit 1; Colin Alley 1; Bryce Wooldridge 1; Jon Carpenter 1; Jeremy Copley 1; Sammy Savage 1.
Caused Fumbles: Austin Henderson 2, A.J. VanHoy 2, Braiden Dunham 1, Logan Maynard 1.
Scoring: Austin Henderson - 12 TDs for 72 points; Sammy Savage - 6 TDs for 36 points; Levi Gullion - 4 TDs and 1 conversion for 26 points; Chris Chandler - 4 TDs for 24 points; Jorge del Rio - 22 kick points; Johnny Burton - 3 TDs and 1 conversion for 20 points; Camren Loar - 3 TDs for 18 points; Kydan Potts - 1 TD for 6 points; Brody Fuller - 1 TD for 6 points; Logan Maynard - 1 TD for 6 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.