The Eastern Eagle cross country teams competed in the Portsmouth/Shawnee State University invitational on Saturday. The Eagle runners claimed three individual victories and a runner-up team finish.
The junior high boys started the day for the Eagles with a second place team finish led by Teagan Werner’s individual victory. Teagan completed the 3,200-meter course in a time of 11 minutes and 12 seconds to claim victory. Logan Slusher crossed the finish line next for Eastern. Logan placed 13th overall with a time of 13 minutes and 3 seconds. Other Eastern runners were Garrett Cody, Tucker Leist, Carson Salisbury, Declan Davis and Sherman Salisbury, who placed 17th, 33rd, 36th, 46th and 71st respectively.
After taking a wrong turn early in the race, sophomore Abby Cochenour reclaimed the lead and ultimately won the race. Abby covered the 5,000m course in a time of 20 minutes and 31 seconds, 39 seconds ahead of the second place finisher. Kaylee Jones was the next finisher for Eastern. Kaylee placed 44th overall with a time of 27 minutes and 50 seconds. Emma Brunner and Sofia Salisbury were the remaining Eastern girls to finish. Emma and Sofia placed 50th and 57th overall.
Brennen Slusher was the first Eastern high school boy to cross the finish line. Brennen finished with a time of 21 minutes and 29 seconds, which was good enough for a 48th overall. Garrett Tuggle was the next finisher for Eastern. Garrett placed 60th overall with a time of 22 minutes and 12 seconds. Other Eastern finishers were Logan Salisbury, Brandon Ward, Hayden Tuggle and Morgan Bridges who finished 62nd, 66th, 81st and 108th, respectively.
The Eagle elementary squad showed up for the last race of the day, led by sixth grader Aiden Werner. Aiden placed third overall with a new personal best time of 5 minutes and 43 seconds. Olivia Logan won the elementary girls race with a time of 6 minutes and 46 seconds. Other elementary finishers for Eastern were Josie Ware, Dawson Cody, Paige O’Bryant, Isaac Weaver, Lilly Durham and Landon Durham.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.