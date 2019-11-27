Numbers are up for the Eastern Lady Eagles as they prepare to embark on their first basketball season as a member of the Division II of the Southern Ohio Conference.
Moving up to the large school division, the Lady Eagles are expecting to have an adjustment period, much like they did in volleyball. They also have a new coaching staff to lead them into the new era.
Travis Hale is the new head varsity basketball coach for the Lady Eagles. He served as the junior varsity coach for the Eastern basketball team last season. Prior to coaching and teaching at Eastern, Hale spent 15 years at Vinton County. He served as the girls varsity volleyball coach for seven years. He also worked with the boys basketball program at Vinton County under Viking head coach Matt Combs. He is being assisted by Junior Varsity Coach Carley Potter, Assistant Coach Mark Cochenour, and Student Assistant Rylee Helton.
The roster for the Lady Eagles includes seniors Mackenzie Greene and Katie Newsome; juniors Skylar White, Chloe’ Dixon and Andee Lester; sophomore twins Abby and Addison Cochenour; and freshmen Kelsey Helphenstine, Kaylee Jones, Sofia Salisbury, Tesa Keaton and Bailey Newsome.
Greene is the lone four-year varsity player, as Newsome is playing basketball for the first time in high school.
“Mackenzie Greene, as the returning senior, should help us with maturity and leadership on the floor,” said Hale.
“Katie Newsome, who just came out this year, will be great for us on the boards and in the interior. She is doing well and catching onto the game. It is different for her after being so focused on volleyball. We try to keep her in the same position on the floor most of the time. She has been a big surprise so far this preseason.”
Eastern’s junior post player, Andee Lester, is back and healthy after sitting out most of last season with a knee injury.
“Andee will give us some good minutes,” said Hale. “Junior Skylar White is back. She’s a real hard-nosed player who plays hard all of the time.”
The other junior, Chloe’ Dixon, played as a freshman, but she did not play last year as a sophomore.
“Chloe’ Dixon will be big for us from the perimeter and the ball handling side of the game,” said Hale. “Chloe’ has been a big surprise, too, shooting the ball.”
Abby Cochenour was the leader for the Lady Eagles last year as a freshman.
Cochenour finished last season with 367 points for an average of 19.3 points per game. She also had 95 assists for an average of 5 per game. Additionally, Cochenour averaged 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game. She finished with an overall field goal percentage of 43 percent.
“Abby Cochenour is going to be the focus of a lot of teams. They are going to try to take her away,” said Hale. “Someone else is going to need to score.”
Her sister Addison finished as the leading rebounder last season and helped with ball handling.
Although the Lady Eagles had just 12 players on the roster at the time of the interview, the plan is to play as many junior varsity games as possible.
“We have some girls who came out for the junior varsity team. We are trying to get our numbers back up with the new league,” said Hale. “We have a freshman, Kelsey Helphenstine, who will dress for varsity. We expect big things from her in the future being such a young player. With the new league, we felt our numbers needed to be high enough to compete. We are fighting really hard to keep our J.V. team if we can.”
In order to prepare for moving up to the SOC II, the Lady Eagles worked to play against league teams in the summer.
“We played in the Wheelersburg summer league and the Waverly shootout. We tried to familiarize ourselves with the teams. From what I saw, it (the SOC II) is really close. It is almost the same talent level. It seems like it is going to be tight. We need to get used to real close games. There won’t be a blowout on either side,” said Hale.
“We hope to compete in the league. Our expectation is to compete in every game. We hope to be on the winning side of some of those games. The obstacle is getting used to being in the SOC II.”
All in all, Hale is enjoying the change and is looking forward to the future.
“It has been a good group to coach. I enjoy it,” said Hale. “They are listening and focused. They all want to learn.”
