It was a banner year for Pike County's female high school golfers, as Eastern, Piketon, Waverly and Western all had athletes competing in the regular season.
It was sectional tournament time for Division II girls on Monday with Eastern senior Lauren Bevins making school history as the first female from her school to qualify for the district golf tournament.
There were two sectionals in the Southeast District — one at Chillicothe Jaycees Golf Course and the other at Jackson's Franklin Valley Golf Course. In each sectional, the top three teams and top three finishers, who are not on a qualifying team, have the opportunity to advance to the district tournament.
Eastern competed in the Franklin Valley sectional where Lauren Bevins finished seventh overall with a 99, carding 48 on the front nine and 51 on the back nine, to advance to district competition as an individual. Her sister, freshman Lacy Bevins, finished in a tie for 39th with a 134, shooting 66 on the front nine and 68 on the back nine.
In order to qualify, Lauren Bevins needed to finish as one of the top three qualifying individual golfers not on a qualifying team. Since Eastern did not have a full team this year, that was the only way Bevins would have an opportunity to go.
The top individual golfer at Franklin Valley was South Point senior Abbi Zornes, who won the sectional tournament with a score of 87, carding 44 on the front nine and 42 on the back nine. The second qualifier was Minford senior Mackenzie Koverman, who was fourth overall with a 94, having a 43 on the front nine and a 51 on the back nine. The third qualifying spot was secured by Lauren Bevins with her seventh place finish.
The top qualifying teams included sectional champion Gallia Academy, which finished with a team score of 399; runner-up Meigs (404); and third-place Waterford (429).
Bevins will head to the Division II district golf tournament at Pickaway Country Club, Circleville, on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
In the other sectional at Chillicothe Jaycees Monday afternoon, the Piketon Lady Redstreaks and Waverly Lady Tigers competed as full teams.
Piketon finished 10th as a team with a score of 442, while Waverly was 17th with a score of 540.
PHS freshman Maggie Armstrong led the Lady Redstreaks with a 102, having 52 on the front nine and 50 on the back nine. Sophomore Hayleigh Risner and freshman Brynna Spencer tied for 36th at 107. Both also had matching scores on the front nine (53) and the back nine (54). Freshman Markayla Hay finished in a tie for 60th with a 126, having 55 on the front nine and 71 on the back nine.
For Waverly, sophomore Ryane Bond led the way, tying for 51st with 120 (52 on the front nine, 68 on the back nine). Next was sophomore Aiden Peoples, taking 69th at 131 (67 on the front nine, 64 on the back nine). Junior Reese Nichols tied for 76th with 139 (69 on the front nine, 70 on the back nine). Sophomore Sophie Simonton was 85th with 150 (70 on the front nine, 80 on the back nine).
Qualifying teams from the Jaycees sectional included the champion Crooksville, which won at 359. Sheridan was the runner-up team at 376, while Westfall was third at 378.
Individual qualifiers included Circleville freshman Elaina Seeley, who was second overall with a 75 (37 on the front nine, 39 on the back nine); Adena freshman Sydney Ater, who was third overall with an 80 (39 on the front nine, 41 on the back nine); and McClain senior Brianna Weller with an 82 (38 on the front nine, 44 on the back nine).
