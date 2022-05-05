Following their fifth straight Southern Ohio Conference regular season boys tennis team title, the next goal in front of the Waverly Tigers was to complete the SOC tournament and dominate it, which they did.
The tournament was played in Portsmouth on Monday, May 2 and Wednesday, May 4, avoiding the rain of Tuesday, May 3.
On Monday, Penn Morrison began defending his championship and No. 1 seed in singles, rolling past New Boston’s Avery Gosslin 6-0, 6-0. Also playing singles, Mark Stulley defeated Minford’s Kade Glockner 6-0, 6-1. Carson Moore defeated Clay’s Liam Harrison 6-2, 6-3.
In doubles, defending champs and No. 1 seed Waylon Lamerson and Caden Nibert rolled past Justice and Justice from Minford 6-1, 6-1.
The rookie doubles team of Cade Carroll and Cam McKenzie had to win two matches to get to the next day, and they did with ease. First, they defeated Wheelersburg’s Arnold and Rase 6-2, 6-3. Then they surged past Thornton and Swords from Clay 6-0, 6-2.
“I don’t think I’ve ever taken all seven players back for the second day in the SOC tourney, so it was a strong showing,” said Waverly Head Tennis Coach Matt Morrison.
Returning to Portsmouth on Wednesday, the Tigers ended up having to play some matches against each other as the tournament progressed, as Penn Morrison and Mark Stulley eventually squared off for the SOC Singles title. Morrison defeated Stulley 6-0, 6-1, for his third consecutive singles title.
To start the second day, Morrison began by beating Wheelersburg’s Austin Collier 6-0, 6-0 in quarterfinal. Then he took on another Wheelersburg player, Nathan Sylvia, winning 6-0, 6-0, in the semifinal round.
In the meantime, Mark Stulley got to the final round by beating Clay’s Landon Thomas 6-1, 6-1. Next, Stulley defeated Minford’s Charlie Neal (last year’s finalist) in three sets, 6-3, 2-6, 6-1. So, that made it an all-Waverly battle for the title. Then Morrison defended his title, surpassing Stulley 6-0, 6-1.
“Anyone who’s coached these two guys know, they’re of the best character, friends since elementary school, and been through so much together in football and basketball, too,” said Coach Morrison.
“Waverly is going to miss this senior class so much. Waverly sports fans have been very spoiled the last few years. You can coach til you’re blue in the face, and you can create a good culture, but your program and culture don’t win without quality kids.
“Unless you have the athletes who have the desire and love what they’re doing, you aren’t going to win much or at least consistently. Waverly has great coaching in our sports programs, but these kids are the reason for Waverly’s success ultimately, and they deserve the credit for it. We will greatly miss Penn, Mark, and Waylon next year on the courts.”
In doubles, the Waverly teams had to meet earlier than the finals due to their seeding and placement on the brackets. In the end, Waylon Lamerson and Caden Nibert also repeated as champs. They had to begin the second day by beat teammates Cade Carroll and Cam McKenzie in the semifinals 6-2, 6-0. Then Nibert and Lamerson defeated Wheelersburg’s Pressley Etterling and Alex Thomas for the title, 6-1, 7-6 (7-1).
“The second set got tight (against Wheelersburg), but we pulled it out. This team of Waylon and Caden is on a mission this year. When they play well at the same time, they’re tough to beat,” said Coach Morrison.
“It was a great run in the tourney for Cade and Cam, too, making the semifinals. But unfortunately we had to play each other there, and Waylon and Caden had too much experience for them. Carson Moore made the quarterfinals as a freshman. He has had a great year, and we’re looking forward to him developing and seeing where he takes it.
“We have good young guys coming up, and they’re gonna have to fill the void of Penn, Mark and Waylon ... big shoes to fill for sure.”
When it came time to hand out the awards, Penn Morrison won his third straight SOC Player of the Year and Singles Champion award, missing one opportunity to win a fourth due to the COVID-19 cancelation of the season in 2020. Mark Stulley was All-SOC in singles, as were Wheelersburg’s Nathan Sylvia and Minford’s Charlie Neal.
Waylon Lamerson and Caden Nibert repeated as SOC Doubles champions, receiving All-SOC honors. The runner up team of Etterling and Thomas joined them on the All-SOC doubles team. Coach Matt Morrison received his 11th SOC Coach of the Year award.
Now two goals have been accomplished for the Waverly Tigers, winning the regular season league title, as well as SOC singles and doubles tournaments. Now they move on to the sectional tournament where they hope more success is in store.
Penn Morrison is the overall No. 1 seed, trying to defend his title. Waylon Lamerson and Caden Nibert are the No. 1 doubles seed, as the defending champs of the sectional. Play begins on Monday in Portsmouth.
