After a long road trip to another school with the same name and mascot, the Eastern Lady Eagles of Pike County saw their varsity basketball season come to a close.
The Pike County version of the Eastern Eagles suffered a defeat to the Eastern Lady Eagles of Meigs County by a final score of 62-25. The hosts took control early, leading 17-3 after the opening quarter.
“It doesn’t show (in the scorebook), but it was the best team effort we had all year,” Eastern Pike coach Darren King said. “We didn’t shoot well at all. We’ve struggled with that all year, and at this time of year, that can’t happen.”
For the Pike County Lady Eagles, sophomore Cylie Weaver led the way with 16 points, along with seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. Freshman Laken Gullett finished with four points and five rebounds. The team’s only senior, Kelsey Helphenstine, drilled a three-pointer, and freshman Hannah Allen had a bucket.
“We are very young. Reedsville had four seniors, and it showed,” King said, as the hosts finished with three players in double figures.
Eastern Pike freshman Jaden Pope also had two assists and three rebounds.
“Jaden has improved so much this year, along with the other freshmen,” King said.
King had plenty to say about outgoing senior Kelsey Helphenstine.
“You always feel bad for your seniors this time of year and you try to make them understand that it will be okay. This is just one chapter in their life, and they have plenty more to write,” King said.
Kelsey has been a blessing to our school and team with the hours she has put into basketball. We will miss her next year, and we wish her the best. We have a lot of work to do, but we have a good group of underclassmen and some seniors for next year. We’ll be ready.”
The Eastern Pike Lady Eagles end their season with an overall record of 4-19. They finished Southern Ohio Conference Division II with a record of 4-12.
Eastern Meigs advances to the district semifinal at Southeastern High School on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. to face Paint Valley.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.