Eastern senior Kelsey Helphenstine drives toward the bucket during the home game against the Northwest Lady Mohawks on Feb. 2. Helphenstine, a four-year player, was the only senior on the young team.

After a long road trip to another school with the same name and mascot, the Eastern Lady Eagles of Pike County saw their varsity basketball season come to a close.

The Pike County version of the Eastern Eagles suffered a defeat to the Eastern Lady Eagles of Meigs County by a final score of 62-25. The hosts took control early, leading 17-3 after the opening quarter.


