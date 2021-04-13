On Friday, the Tigers traveled to Beaver to take on the Eastern Eagles and took home a 12-2 win in five innings.
Camryn Campbell notched the win in the circle for Waverly. The sophomore went five innings, gave up two runs on two hits, and fanned three batters.
The Tigers scored five runs in the first inning. Zoiee Smith led off the game, drawing a walk, and later scored on an error. Faith Thornsberry, who had singled and Emma Bellaw, who walked, were brought around on a Suzzy Wall single. Wall later scored on an error. Abbie Marshall, who also singled in the inning, scored when a ball squirted away from the Eastern catcher.
Eastern scored in the home half on a heads-up piece of base running by Megan Nickell. Nickell, who had singled, and advanced to third base, swiped home plate after the Waverly catcher had thrown the ball back to the pitcher.
In the top off the second inning, the Tigers added four more runs to the till. Smith drew a one out walk and scored on Thornsberry’s two-run home run over the left field fence. Bellaw scored for the second time in two innings, after clubbing a double into left field. Abbie Marshall drew a base on balls and was driven in by Maddy Collett. Waverly added another run in the third inning. Faith Thornsberry scored for third time on a RBI groundout by Bellaw.
Eastern again turned to Nickell for offense in the third inning and she delivered with a solo blast to left field, but it all would be too little, too late for the Lady Eagles.
The Lady Tigers tacked on two more runs in the fifth inning. Zoiee Smith scored on a RBI single by Emma Bellaw; Bellaw scored on a Suzzy Wall RBI single.
Smith, Thornsberry and Bellaw each scored three times for the Tigers. Thornsberry also two RBI, while teammate, Suzzy Wall, drove in three runs.
On Monday, the Tigers suffered heir first of the season in a 13-2 loss to the undefeated Wheelersburg Pirates, in five innngs. The loss drops the Tigers to 5-1 on the year and 4-1 in the SOC II.
The Pirates used the long ball to score against Waverly pitching. The Pirates hit four home runs Monday, including Riley Lang hitting a grad slam home run in a six-run, second inning. Boo Sturgill and Ryleigh Hughes both hit home runs in the third inning. Hughes added another round tripper in the fifth inning.
Waverly hit its home run with Abbie Marshall crushing a two-run blast to left field in the fourth inning.
The Wheelersburg pitcher, Andi Jo Howard, only allowed two hits to the Waverly batting order. Howard struck our five batters in as many innings.
Waverly stepped out of conference, Tuesday, to play at (Portsmouth) Clay. They will face SOC II Northwest on Wednesday. On Thursday, Waverly will travel to Hillsboro and return to SOC II play Friday against Valley.
