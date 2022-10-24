OHSAA logo

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Following the conclusion of the football regular-season Saturday night, the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the first-round playoff pairings Sunday afternoon. Unless otherwise noted, all first-round games will be played on Friday, October 28, with kickoffs set for 7 p.m. The top eight seeds in each region will serve as hosts for the first-round games.

For the second-consecutive season, the top 16 schools in each region have qualified for the postseason, giving playoff berths to 448 schools.

