MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The River States Conference has suspended all athletic related activities including all competition, informal or organized practice, and participation in NAIA championships effective March 13 at noon through March 31. Further direction will be provided as soon as it is available.
For the health and safety of RSC student-athletes, coaches, support staff, and the general public, the RSC Commissioner and Council of Presidents feel this is the best course of action at this time.
The RSC will continue to monitor COVID-19 developments, and leadership will work closely with our member institutions to determine the best path forward for future competition.
The River States Conference features 12 member institutions from five states – Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The RSC sponsors championships in 17 sports throughout the year.
