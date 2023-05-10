After falling behind 3-2 after an inning and a half, Piketon scored eleven unanswered runs for a 13-3 five inning victory over Federal Hocking to open up post season play. The Redstreaks scored in all five plate appearances and tallied 11 hits in the victory as they advanced to Thursday’s Division III softball sectional final.

“We started off hitting pretty well in the first inning. Second inning we had some fielding mistakes early that got corrected. Overall, I think we hit well and finally started playing well in the field after the first couple innings,” Piketon coach Mark Blakeman said.


