After falling behind 3-2 after an inning and a half, Piketon scored eleven unanswered runs for a 13-3 five inning victory over Federal Hocking to open up post season play. The Redstreaks scored in all five plate appearances and tallied 11 hits in the victory as they advanced to Thursday’s Division III softball sectional final.
“We started off hitting pretty well in the first inning. Second inning we had some fielding mistakes early that got corrected. Overall, I think we hit well and finally started playing well in the field after the first couple innings,” Piketon coach Mark Blakeman said.
“It’s been a while since we won a sectional game. Our seniors haven’t won a sectional game, so I’m glad we could get one for them before they graduated.”
Federal Hocking walked with two outs in the top of the first inning but a strikeout ended the frame. Renee Hill doubled to lead off the bottom of the first inning for the Redstreaks. Danika Ritchie then singled the next at-bat, scoring Hill as Piketon would take a 1-0 lead. Ritchie scored on a one-out error later in the inning to give Piketon a 2-0 lead.
In the second inning, after the first two Lancer batters reached on a double and error, they would then tie the game 2-2 on a base hit. Federal Hocking scored on an error taking a 3-2 lead after an inning and a half.
Piketon sent 11 batters to the plate, tallied four hits, and scored seven runs in the bottom of the second to take a 9-3 lead. Zoey Fuchs started the inning with a single. Pinch runner Klaria Napier then scored on an error, tying the game 3-3. Hill collected an RBI single before Ritchie drove in two more runs to give Piketon a 6-3 lead. Natalie Cooper then singled on the next at-bat, scoring Ritchie as Piketon took a 7-3 lead. Cooper then scored on a two-out error as the Redstreaks would lead 8-3. Kaylee Maynard also scored on error with two outs as Piketon would lead 9-3 after two innings.
“When you start scoring like that, it puts the other team in a bad spot. Proud of the girls, they hung in there, stuck with the game plan of swinging the bat and hitting the ball. I told them we’re going to have to start swinging at better pitch selection. A few games ago we swung at bad pitches and watched strikes go by, and I think we corrected most of that,” Blakeman said.
Camryn Campbell tallied back-to-back strikeouts after a one-out single by the Lancers in the third inning.
With the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the inning, Kyndall Carroll doubled and Laney Brown and Ritchie scored to extend Piketon’s lead to 11-3.
Federal Hocking loaded the bases with an out in the top of the fourth, but a pair of strikeouts ended the threat. Campbell led off the bottom of the inning with a double. Courtesy runner Grace Hauck would then score on an error to give Piketon a 12-3 lead.
The Lancers threatened, loading the bases for the second straight inning in the fifth. However, catcher Zoey Fuchs picked the runner off at third on a throw down as the Redstreaks were able to get out of the jam.
Carroll singled, Maynard was hit by a pitch and Campbell reached on an error in the bottom of the fifth. Maynard then scored on an RBI fielder's choice with two outs by Hauck, as the Redstreaks would defeat Federal Hocking to open tournament play.
Leading the Redstreaks at the plate was Danika Ritchie who went 2-3 with two singles, two RBIs, two stolen bases and scored three runs. Renee Hill went 2-2 with a single, double, scored two runs and had an RBI. Kyndall Carroll had two RBIs while collecting a pair of base hits. Natalie Cooper and Kaylee Maynard both went 1-3 at the plate tallying a base hit. Camryn Campbell went 1-4 with a double, while Zoey Fuchs and Laney Brown both singled. Ashlyn Elliott and Klaria Napier scored a run. Grace Hauck tallied an RBI and scored a pair of runs.
Campbell earned the win in the circle, throwing a complete game, striking out nine, walking six and giving up five hits. With the win Piketon advances to Thursday’s sectional final at Wellston.
“We have to get out on them and score early," Blakeman said of facing Wellston. "Anytime you score early on a team you’ve got little room for error when you do that. Hopefully we jump out early, score some runs early and hold them in the field.”
