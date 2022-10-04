For the second straight year, Waverly’s Blossom Smith has played her way to All-Southern Ohio Conference girls tennis honors.
The SOC tournament was played at Portsmouth West High School on Tuesday, Sept. 27 and Wednesday, Sept. 28.
For the second straight year, Waverly’s Blossom Smith has played her way to All-Southern Ohio Conference girls tennis honors.
The SOC tournament was played at Portsmouth West High School on Tuesday, Sept. 27 and Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Playing singles, Smith won her first two matches on Tuesday evening. First, she defeated Wright (Valley) 6-0, 6-0. Then she followed by defeating Emily Janney (Wheelersburg) 6-2, 6-1. Those two wins ensured Smith a spot on the All-SOC singles team.
Also playing singles for Waverly in the tournament were Krittika Kaur and Kyndra Barker. Kaur won her opening match, defeating Hawk (Valley) 6-3, 6-4. But then Kaur had to square off with eventual SOC champion Addy Akers of Minford. Akers defeated Kaur 6-0, 6-0.
Barker suffered a loss in her opening round match, being defeated by Savanna Holtgrewe (Notre Dame) 6-1, 6-0.
In the doubles tournament, Maddy Davis and Sophie Thomas began by defeating a team from Notre dame 6-0, 6-1. Their next match was an up-and-down battle that they eventually lost to a duo from Wheelersburg 3-6, 6-3, 10-5 (match tiebreak).
Greenlee Thacker and Kaelyn Linn also played doubles, opening with a win over a team from Minford 6-0, 6-1. Their second round match was suspended due to darkness.
Those results mean that Smith, Thacker and Linn had the opportunity to return to the tournament and continue playing on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Smith lost a three-hour, three-set battle to Notre Dame in the semifinals 5-7, 6-3, 2-6.
Linn and Thacker also lost to Notre Dame in the doubles quarterfinal 6-7, 3-6.
The SOC Singles Championship was won by Minford’s Addy Akers, giving her the title of SOC Player of the Year. Notre Dame’s Katherine Nelson was the runner-up after being defeated by Akers in the championship. Waverly’s Blossom Smith and Notre Dame’s Savannah Holtgrewe were also members of the All-SOC Singles team.
In doubles, the Notre Dame duo of Charlee Lansing and Ella Kirby won the championship, defeating Minford’s Addi Lute and Kailey Schaffer.
Notre Dame also won the regular season championship. Notre Dame coach Crystal Thomas was named SOC Coach of the Year.
The Division II sectional tournament began at Portsmouth High School on Tuesday and will continue on Wednesday.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.