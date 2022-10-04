All SOC girls tennis

Waverly’s Blossom Smith (third from left) made the All-Southern Ohio Conference tennis team for the second straight season. Additional All-SOC honorees include (in no particular order): Minford’s Addy Akers, Addi Lute, and Kailey Schaffer; and Notre Dame’s Katherine Nelson, Savannah Holtgrewe, Charlee Lansing, and Ella Kirby.

 Submitted photo

For the second straight year, Waverly’s Blossom Smith has played her way to All-Southern Ohio Conference girls tennis honors.

The SOC tournament was played at Portsmouth West High School on Tuesday, Sept. 27 and Wednesday, Sept. 28.

