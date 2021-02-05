Behind a balanced scoring attack and double-doubles by Paige Carter and Sarah Thompson, Waverly ended a three-game losing skid with a 43-31 Southern Ohio Conference Division II victory over the Valley Indians.
“I thought we came out and had a strong start, which we talked about for the game. It allowed us to relax a little bit and get into what we like to do, which is creating turnovers," said Tiger head coach John Bonifeld. "I thought our post players did a good job again tonight and back-to-back nights. When you get that effort from your three bigs, it is huge for us right now. They are the key to our success when you talk about Paige, Kelli and Sarah. Paige and Sarah had double-doubles tonight. That shows the effort they put forth, and we like where we’re at.”
After back to-back buckets by Thompson gave Waverly a 4-0 lead early on in the first, Delaney Tackett then nailed a triple at the 4:34 mark to give the Tigers a 8-0 lead. Waverly then held the Indians scoreless till the 2:39 mark in the first before Valley scored five straight to make it 8-5. Waverly then used a 6-0 run behind Thompson and Paige Carter to end the quarter as the Tigers led 14-5.
The second quarter didn’t see much offense, as the first quarter did, as Waverly would outscore Valley 8-6 in the frame taking a 22-11 lead to the break.
Carli Knight scored off an assist from Thompson with 1:52 to go in the third as the Tigers doubled the Indians score going up 32-16. Valley then scored four of the next six points as Waverly would lead 34-20 after the third.
Valley would cut the Tiger lead to 34-23 with 6:06 left in the game. However that would be the closest the Indians would get, as Waverly would build their lead up to 15 (43-28) with 1:53 left in the game and go on to seal the victory 43-31. Not only did the Tigers force 28 Valley turnovers on the defensive side, the Tigers had a balanced scoring attack on the offensive side as six players recorded at least one point.
Perhaps the key to the game was all three of Waverly’s post players found themselves in double figures.
“I thought our bench helped out tonight. I thought we got solid minutes one through seven and we didn’t have a drop off — that’s credit to Delaney Tackett and Ava Little. The good news is when we’re balanced in scoring, we tend to do well. I like our balanced scoring. I told them to enjoy this one. We have been on a three-game losing streak, so it’s nice to snap that and get a league win again.”
Leading the Tigers offensively was Paige Carter with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Kellie Stewart finished with 11 points and six steals, while Sarah Thompson had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Carli Knight scored four points, while Delaney Tackett scored three. Ava Little rounded out the Tigers scoring with two. Waverly was 18-of-52 from the field and 6-of-13 from the charity stripe. They also came away with 14 steals. Waverly will now get back into action Saturday as they take on Eastern before they host Jackson in a sectional final on Feb. 18.
“We’re learning to play with one another without Zoiee (Smith, out with an injury). We’re getting more and more comfortable with one another, learning our roles, and we’re starting to see it as our offense picks up. But we hang our hats on defense with our pressure. When we create pressure, we can do some great things out there.”
VHS - 5 6 9 11 - 31
WHS - 14 8 12 9 - 43
VALLEY (31) — Natalie Buckle 0 1 0-0 3, Lucie Ashkettle 2 0 0-2 4, McKenna Dunham 1 0 0-0 2, Haley Whitt 2 0 2-4 6, Lexi Murron 1 1 0-2 5, Addalyn Conaway 0 0 0-0 0, Savannah Easter 0 1 0-0 3, Bella Fultz 0 0 0-0 0, Rylee Johnson 0 0 0-0 0, Madison Montgomery 4 0 0-0 8, TOTALS 10 3 2-8 31.
WAVERLY (43) — Kelli Stewart 5 0 1-2 11, Carli Knight 2 0 0-0 4, Morgan Crabtree 0 0 0-0 0, Michaela Rhoads 0 0 0-0 0, Abbie Marshall 0 0 0-0 0, Ava Little 1 0 0-2 2, Delaney Tackett 0 1 0-0 3, Olivia Cooper 0 0 0-0 0, Sarah Thompson 5 0 0-3 10, Paige Carter 4 0 5-6 13, TOTALS 17 1 6-13 43.
