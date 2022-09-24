Celebrating homecoming, Eastern used a stout defensive effort and balanced offensive attack as they picked up their first win of the season. Holding the visiting East Tartans to 1-7 on fourth down conversions on defense and gaining 275 yards on offense, the Eagles defeated the Tartans 24-8 Friday night.

“We played really well tonight. We fixed some things that hurt us in the past, probably could’ve scored some more points in the second half, but we just wanted to run the clock, take the air out of the ball, and get out of here with a win,” said Eagles head coach Scott Tomlison.

