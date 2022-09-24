Celebrating homecoming, Eastern used a stout defensive effort and balanced offensive attack as they picked up their first win of the season. Holding the visiting East Tartans to 1-7 on fourth down conversions on defense and gaining 275 yards on offense, the Eagles defeated the Tartans 24-8 Friday night.
“We played really well tonight. We fixed some things that hurt us in the past, probably could’ve scored some more points in the second half, but we just wanted to run the clock, take the air out of the ball, and get out of here with a win,” said Eagles head coach Scott Tomlison.
“The kids fought. I'm happy for the kids most teams that are 0-5 would lay down and quit. They didn’t quit; they keep fighting and still believe they can win the league.”
East began the game with the ball but the Eastern defense would force a turnover on downs taking over at the 38 yard line with 9:53 to play in the first. On the first offensive play of the game for the Eagles, Landyn Reinsmith took a handoff 38 yards for a touchdown to give Eastern a 6-0 lead with 9:43 to play in the first.
The Tartans would begin their next drive at their own 33 and move the ball into Eagle territory to the 49 after converting on a 4th-and-short. Eastern then forced a punt taking over at their own 14 with 4:53 left in the opening quarter. Dylan Morton then connected with Teagan Werner for a 27-yard gain on third and short, and after a penalty, Eastern moved the ball into Tartan territory to the 27-yard line. A couple plays later Brewer Tomlison scored from a yard out to give Eastern a 12-0 lead with 34.3 left in the first quarter.
East began their next drive at their own 31-yard line. Brady Moore then came up with a sack on third down forcing East to punt. After the punt, Eastern would take over at their own 31 with 9:38 left to play in the half. Brewer Tomlison then capped off the 69-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run to give the Eagles an 18-0 lead with 6:14 to play in the half.
The Tartans would go three-and-out on their next drive as Eastern would take over at midfield. Eastern then went three-and-out, punting the ball back to the Tartans as they took possession at their own 22 with 3:22 left in the half. The Tartans turned the ball over on downs with 23.6 left in the half. Eastern had a shot at the end zone to end the half, but the ball was intercepted as time expired to end the half. Eastern led 18-0 at the intermission.
“Defense played lights out; they played great. That was a big win for us being the first game in the league,” mentioned Tomlison.
East attempted an onside kick to begin the second half, but it was unsuccessful as Eastern would start at the 47. The Eagles took advantage of the good field position, as Morton connected with Tucker Leist for a 15 yard touchdown with 7:44 left in the third. Eastern would lead 24-0.
East scored on the next possession when Austin Baughman scored on a 48-yard touchdown run cutting Eastern’s lead to 24-8 with 5:55 to play in the third.
“They caught us on a substitution. We had 10 guys on the field. They caught us in a substitution and ran a play right at it.”
The Eagles began their next drive at their own 37-yard line but the Tartans came up with their second interception of the game as the drive stalled. The Eagles defense then forced a punt as they took over at the Tartan 40 after a penalty on the return with 1:55 left in the third. The Eagles would then move the ball to the 18 before the quarter would come to a close.
A penalty on the Eagles and a sack would move Eastern back as the drive would stall and they would punt. East would take possession at their own 6 with 9:45 left to play in the game. On fourth-and-10, Eastern forced their first turnover of the game coming up with an interception. However the Eagles fumbled the next play and East recovered at the 38-yard line 6:30 left in the game.
East moved the ball into Eagle territory, but turned the ball over on downs once again as Eastern would take over with 3:40 left in the game. The Eagles would then have to punt, as the Tartans took over with 1:07 left in the game. East would turn the ball over on downs giving Eastern the ball back with 45.1 left in the game. Eastern would then go into victory formation as they secured their first win of the season.
“All three phases of the game tonight we put together. We had a tough non-conference schedule when you do that, you hope when you get into the league it pays off. And now we're in league play and 1-0.”
Statistically for the Eagles, Dylan Morton was 8-16 passing for 109 yards and a touchdown. Jace White was 1-1 passing for 21 yards. Tucker Leist caught 4 passes for 68 yards and a touchdown. Teagan Werner had 4 catches for 62 yards. Landyn Reinsmith carried the ball 9 times for 46 yards and a touchdown. Mortan ran the ball 5 times for 48 yards. White had 5 carries for 33 yards and Brewer Tomlison had 3 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns. Landon Lavinder has a rush for 9 yards.
Eastern had 15 first downs while East moved the chains 10 times. Eastern was 1-1 on fourth downs and 0-4 in 2 point attempts while East was 1-1 on 2 point attempts. The Eagles had three turnovers while the Tartans turned the ball over once. Eastern was penalized 8 times for 80 yards, and East was penalized 8 times for 90 yards. The Eagles will be back in action next Friday at Symmes Valley.
“We get back to practice, and do what we've been doing. Worry about us,” said Tomlison. “We’ve been focusing on us the last couple weeks instead of focusing so much on the other team. We’ve been focusing about fixing our mental mistakes, fixing us; and if we play our game and do what we’re supposed to do, I think we’ll be fine at Symmes Valley.”
